Kirin Mastering Releases Kirin OS 1.0 for Audio Measurement and Comparison

Kirin OS 1.0 is available for macOS and Windows with a full-featured 14-day evaluation.

The macOS and Windows desktop app keeps measurements, stems, revisions and production records with each song, with a full-featured 14-day evaluation.

The decision about what to keep and what to change still belongs to the person making the music. Kirin OS helps people return to the same moment and decide with their own ears.” — Daisuke Nishio, Founder, Kirin Mastering

KANAGAWA, JAPAN, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirin Mastering has released Kirin OS 1.0, a desktop app for macOS and Windows that measures audio locally and keeps measurements, versions, stems, notes, credits and related files together by song. Released on July 22, 2026, it is available as a one-time purchase and as a full-featured 14-day evaluation.“Music production offers more automation than ever, but the decision about what to keep and what to change still belongs to the person making the music,” said Daisuke Nishio, founder of Kirin Mastering and an artist and mastering engineer. “I wanted to build an environment for making that decision with your own ears, not a system that decides the final sound for you.”Kirin OS does not process or alter audio. It measures files, returns users to recorded timecodes for listening, and keeps the resulting records with the song. The aim is to make repeated decisions easier to revisit: what changed between versions, where a detected event occurred, how stems overlap, and what was known when a file was handed off.The product is built around Nishio’s phrase “Keep the bug”: a variation or habit in a sound may be part of the work. Kirin OS records measurements without labeling the result good or bad.READ presents song-level measurements including loudness, True Peak, phase, width, crest factor and loudness range alongside a timeline. INSPECT lists detected hiss, click and crackle events by timecode so each position can be checked by ear. Versions keeps revisions of a song in one Work and allows playback to switch from the same position. MASKING shows where multiple files overlap across time and frequency bands.Kirin Hypha, the free companion plug-in, records PRE and POST measurements inside a DAW. Kirin OS receives those records in TRACE, where users can review absolute values and differences across the song while listening. Works keeps measurements, stems, versions, artwork, credits, notes and related files together. Live-show information can also be organized in Stage and exchanged as HTML between performers and venues.Measurements and production records remain on the user’s device. Audio files do not need to be uploaded to a Kirin-operated cloud service, and Kirin OS does not require a Kirin account or subscription.The full-featured 14-day evaluation starts when its license is first activated. No payment information, subscription or automatic billing is required. Saved Work and measurement records remain on the device, and activating a permanent license preserves them.Kirin OS 1.0 is available for macOS 12 or later on Apple Silicon and Intel Macs, and for Windows 10 or 11 x64. A license can be used on up to three devices. The Launch Menu price is US$297 through September 30, 2026; the regular price will be US$497 from October 1. Kirin Sense is US$39 during the same period, and Kirin Hypha is free. Applicable taxes are calculated at checkout.The Kirin OS product page includes the evaluation, permanent license, current system requirements and a 93-second walkthrough using actual application screens and audio. The Kirin OS 1.0 press kit provides release facts, product images and downloadable media assets. The Kirin Hypha page provides the free plug-in and setup information.About Kirin MasteringKirin Mastering is Daisuke Nishio’s music software and mastering brand based in Kanagawa, Japan. It develops Kirin OS, Kirin Sense and Kirin Hypha and provides mastering services. Nishio is a music creator and mastering engineer for Apple Digital Masters delivery.

Kirin OS 1.0 | Measurement, Comparison, and Versions in 93 Seconds

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