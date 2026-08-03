The Law Office of Stuart M. Nachbar, P.C. Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Stuart Nachbar closely followed on the heels of his older brother in many ways, he did not think the MCATs and becoming a doctor were in his future. He discovered his eventual path during High School when he was enrolled in a filler class called Contemporary Legal Issues. Captaining his nearly bottom ranked team all the way to the semi-finals of a mock trial competition in Nassau County meant he ate and breathed law and rehearsed direct and cross-examination questions in his sleep. It was a love that lasted, and today he is an attorney who is exceptionally good at what he does and earns recognition from clients, peers, and media alike. The honors he cherishes most are those connected to excellent client service and admiration from State Court judges.

Mr. Nachbar earned his bachelor's degree at SUNY Albany and then went on to law degree from Thomas M Cooley Law School. He was already a paralegal working while in college, for a firm that did a bulk of real estate and bankruptcy cases. That is where he developed empathy for the under-served and people who didn’t have the resources to pay their medical bills. He also was appointed to an anti-drug campaign established by then Governor Mario Cuomo and saw more of what the downtrodden face in society and courtrooms.

This pattern continued and his specialty evolved into one related to hardships—from personal injury cases to bankruptcy situations, to fighting for the educational entitlements of those with special needs (his own son among that population.) Today he is the owner of a self-named law office, licensed to practice in both New York and New Jersey, admitted to the NJ Bar, and with the licensure to take cases all the way to Federal Tax Court and the US Supreme Court.

This professional corporation helps people to regain control of their financial future and achieve peace of mind. They focus on effective legal solutions for individuals facing financial and personal hardships-- with a primary practice in Bankruptcy Law (Chapter 7, 13 etc.) His firm also offers dedicated support in other areas of law that are important to the community. Attorney Stuart M. Nachbar brings both professional experience and personal dedication to helping less fortunate people navigate their legal challenges. His team supports clients across Essex County, as well as Union County, Morris County, Passaic County, Bergen County, Warren County, and throughout New Jersey.

Clients can never say enough about what the law firm did for them. One stated “I never write reviews but what Stuart did is worth writing about! From start to finish he was attentive, compassionate, professional, and transparent. From the initial consultation on, he gave a realistic assessment with the best-and-worst-case scenarios. The outcome was much like the best-case scenario. I would recommend Stuart to any person I care about with a need for his services. He's not only a great attorney, but Stuart is also a great person.”

Mr. Nachbar’s personality and caring nature shine through in what he says and does. He views his greatest challenge as a trustworthy character, and says not everyone is what they seem, and some people do not deserve the faith he puts in them. On a more personal level, he has been challenged by health scares. He credits his wife for helping hm triumph over two strokes and keeping him on track with his recovery. His wife Michelle, who has a dual master’s degree in Reading and Special Education, was also instrumental in identifying developmental delays in their one and only child.

“Today I am more thankful for things. I’ve gained perspective and humility. I realize there are more important things in life than working 60 hour weeks and running to hearings when I shouldn’t have. Things the doctor told me were scary and I changed accordingly.”

In his podcast, Mr. Nachbar will discuss the many aspects of his life including his family, his health dramas and his evolving legal career. He will also talk about a case that stands out over the years, where a female doctor and her life partner were involved in a lover’s triangle that had included gifts and loans. There was an adversarial proceeding and people called for her denial of Discharge. Nachbar says he cut his teeth on this case, doing the cross-examination during the depositions of all three challenging parties, and definitely pulling out all the stops in his cross exam. It resulted in her Discharge after being granted Summary judgment.

Learn more about this brilliant and accomplished yet humble man in his podcast interview.

Close Up Radio recently featured attorney Stuart Nachbar in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday July 30th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-the-law-office-of-stuart/id1785721253?i=1000779597811

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-the-law-office-of-stuart-m-nachbar-pc-340131975

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4pbhLbzXfdVn1ugdA3j9Yt

For more information, visit his website www.snanj.com

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