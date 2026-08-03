Skykraft Appoints Former FAA Chief Operating Officer Teri Bristol as Independent Director

Teri Bristol has been appointed Independent Non-Executive Director of Skykraft, bringing more than 30 years of global aviation and air traffic management leadership experience.

Appointment strengthens Skykraft's global aviation leadership as the company prepares to launch space-based air traffic management services.

Teri's appointment brings world-class operational and regulatory expertise to Skykraft as we prepare to transform global air traffic management through space-based services.” — Mark Skidmore, Chairman

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skykraft , the Australian space infrastructure company developing the world's first globally integrated space-based VHF communications, surveillance and air traffic management network, today announced the appointment of Teri Bristol as an Independent Non-Executive Director.Ms Bristol brings more than three decades of leadership experience in aviation and air traffic management, including senior executive roles within the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Most notably, she served as Chief Operating Officer of the FAA's Air Traffic Organization, where she led one of the world's largest and most complex air navigation service providers, overseeing more than 32,000 employees and the safe management of over 50,000 flights each day.Her appointment further strengthens Skykraft's Board as the company progresses toward commercial deployment of its global space-based communications and surveillance services.Skykraft Chairman Mark Skidmore said the appointment reflects the company's commitment to building a Board with deep operational, regulatory and international aviation expertise. "Teri's unparalleled experience leading one of the world's largest air navigation service providers will be instrumental in guiding Skykraft’s transition from technology development to global service delivery.Her understanding of the operational, regulatory and customer environments in which air navigation service providers operate is second to none. We are delighted to welcome her to the Board."Commenting on her appointment, Ms Bristol said:"Skykraft is pursuing one of the most significant advances in global air traffic management in decades. The ability to deliver resilient, space-based communications and surveillance anywhere in the world has the potential to transform how air navigation services are provided, particularly in remote and oceanic regions. I look forward to working with the Board and executive team as the company brings this important capability to market."Skykraft Chief Executive Officer Michael Frater said Ms Bristol's appointment comes at an important stage in the company's development."As we move closer to commercial operations, having someone with Teri's operational insight and international credibility is an enormous asset. She understands both the challenges facing ANSPs and the opportunities that new technologies can unlock. Her experience will help ensure Skykraft delivers solutions that meet the needs of aviation authorities, airlines and regulators around the world."Skykraft is developing a globally integrated low Earth orbit satellite constellation providing space-based VHF voice communications, VHF datalink and ADS-B surveillance services. The system is designed to extend high-quality air traffic management services beyond the reach of terrestrial infrastructure while integrating seamlessly with existing ATM systems and international aviation standards. The appointment reinforces Skykraft's strategy of combining world-class engineering with internationally recognised aviation leadership as it prepares for operational service commencement.About SkykraftSkykraft is an Australian space services company building the world's first globally integrated space-based VHF communications and surveillance network for aviation. Using a purpose-built low Earth orbit satellite constellation, Skykraft will provide resilient, continuous communications and surveillance services for air navigation service providers and airlines worldwide, improving safety, operational efficiency and connectivity across continental, remote and oceanic airspace.

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