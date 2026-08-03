DXRacer Gaming Chairs Debut at 2026 ChinaJoy | Partnering with Three Brands for a Full-Spectrum Presence

DXRACER X Chinajoy 2026 DXRACER X Chinajoy 2026 02 DXRACER X Chinajoy 2026 03 DXRACER X Chinajoy 2026 04

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From July 31 to August 3, 2026, the 23rd ChinaJoy officially opened in Shanghai, China. As a global barometer of the digital entertainment industry, this year’s show brought together massive numbers of players, creators, and industry brands. Gaming chair pioneer DXRacer joined forces with OBSBOT, 360 Games, and LunaFury to deliver a comprehensive cross-domain collaboration spanning live-streaming creation, PC gaming, and esports peripherals—creating diverse offline experience zones and achieving true hardware ecosystem synergy.

At the OBSBOT booth (Hall E6, E302), DXRacer unveiled the exclusive DXRacer × OBSBOT custom massage gaming chair—its first global public appearance. Built on the proven hardware platform of the DXRacer Martian Series massage gaming chair, the model features 4D intelligent airbag massage lumbar support, aerospace-grade infinitely adjustable electric recline, and 6D fully omnidirectional bionic control armrests. Designed specifically for live-streamers and content creators, it delivers a long-session comfort solution. Paired with the OBSBOT Tiny 3 AI smart live-streaming camera, the combination creates a complete one-stop creator desktop setup that perfectly matches the needs of streamers and short-video creators.

At booth N2-05, DXRacer became the official seating partner of 360 Games. The entire exhibition zone was uniformly equipped with DXRacer gaming chairs for on-site playtesting of World of Tanks. Hardcore vehicle combat paired with ergonomic seating delivered an immersive competitive experience for thousands of commanders on site, bringing the collaboration slogan “Sit Steady on the Frontline, Conquer the Battlefield” to life. The partnership helped 360 Games create a comfortable, fluid offline battle environment and effectively reached the core PC gaming audience.

Meanwhile, DXRacer appeared at the LunaFury booth (Hall E7, S706), joining forces with the professional esports mouse brand. Gaming chairs and high-end gaming mice formed a golden desktop combination, showcasing a complete control experience for FPS players and competitive gamers under the message “Grip the Advantage, Sit to Win.” The setup attracted numerous peripheral enthusiasts and esports players who stopped by to try it out.

As the category pioneer in gaming chairs, DXRacer continues to drive the integration of the esports hardware ecosystem. This collaboration spans game publishers, AI live-streaming hardware, and esports peripherals—moving beyond single-product displays to use the chair as a central hub that connects brands across different verticals, delivering complete offline scenario experiences for players and creators.

The closing of ChinaJoy is not the end of these partnerships. Going forward, DXRacer will keep advancing cross-track ecosystem collaborations, exploring further innovation across gaming, live-streaming, and desktop setups, while deepening its focus on long-session seating solutions—continuing to deliver professional chairs that combine comfort and performance for gamers and content creators worldwide.

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