Dentulu Health and Pharmanex launch Integrated Nutritional Wellness Program for Dental and Medical Practices

Stop guessing—start knowing. Explore the potential benefits of antioxidant support for whole-body wellness, including gut, immune, cardiovascular, brain, skin, bone, eye, joint, and metabolic health—now available through Dentulu Health. Prysm | The Truly Intelligent Device for Nutritional Wellness Dentulu Integrated Health: Medical - Dental Integration

Dentulu Health now offers 15-second, non-invasive wellness scanning technology helping providers connect oral health, nutrition, lifestyle & whole-body health

Partnering with Dentulu Health creates an exciting opportunity to bring PRYSM iO together with Pharmanex’s clinically validated nutritional solutions into dental and medical practices” — Dr. Joe Chang, Chief Scientific Officer, Nu Skin & Pharmanex

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentulu Health today announced a strategic partnership and technology integration with Pharmanex to bring PRYSM iO™, an intelligent, non-invasive nutritional wellness scanning platform, into the expanding Dentulu Health ecosystem.The collaboration represents an important component of Dentulu’s evolution into Dentulu Health, a connected medical- dental platform designed to help dental and healthcare professionals play a more active role in prevention, early intervention, patient education and whole-person wellness.Through the integration, participating dental and medical practices will be able to incorporate Pharmanex PRYSM iO wellness scans into routine patient encounters and use the Dentulu Health platform to support patient education, longitudinal score tracking, virtual follow-up and personalized wellness engagement.PRYSM iO uses advanced optical sensing, hyperspectral absorption measurements and machine-learning calibration to measure skin carotenoid levels through a simple fingertip scan. In approximately 15 seconds, the system generates a PRYSM Score that provides insight into antioxidant-related nutritional patterns and allows users to observe changes over time. No needles, blood draws or laboratory appointments are required.“Dentists see millions of patients who may not otherwise engage regularly with the healthcare system. That creates an extraordinary opportunity to make every dental visit a broader preventive health encounter,” said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, DDS, Co-Founder and CEO of Dentulu. “Our partnership with Pharmanex allows us to give providers and patients a simple, visual and repeatable way to begin meaningful conversations about nutrition, lifestyle and whole-body wellness. This is exactly what Dentulu Health was created to accomplish.”Turning the Dental Visit Into a Whole-Person Wellness OpportunityDentulu Health is being developed around a straightforward principle: the mouth is not separate from the rest of the body, and dental practices can serve as important access points for preventive health education, screening and coordinated care. Dental teams routinely encounter patients with periodontal disease, impaired healing, chronic inflammation, sleep-disordered breathing and other conditions that may be influenced by broader health and lifestyle factors. Yet many practices have lacked an efficient and engaging way to incorporate nutritional wellness information into their existing workflows.The Pharmanex PRYSM iO integration is designed to help close that gap. Participating practices can introduce the fingertip scan during hygiene visits, wellness evaluations, implant consultations, periodontal programs and other preventive-care encounters. Patients receive an easy-to-understand score that can be tracked over time as they modify their nutrition, supplementation and lifestyle habits.Rather than relying entirely on questionnaires or how a patient feels on a particular day, Pharmanex PRYSM iO offers a repeatable, data-supported wellness experience that can help make otherwise abstract nutritional concepts more visible and understandable.“Patients are far more likely to engage in their health when they can see and follow meaningful information over time,” Dr. Hakhamian added. “PRYSM iO transforms nutrition and antioxidant wellness from a generalized conversation into a measurable patient journey. Dentulu Health then helps practices continue that journey beyond the office through education, remote engagement and follow-up.”A Connected In-Office and Virtual WorkflowThe Dentulu Health integration is designed to extend Pharmanex PRYSM iO beyond a single in-office scan. Depending on the participating program and provider workflow, practices will be able to use the Dentulu ecosystem to support:• Patient onboarding and wellness education• Documentation and longitudinal tracking of PRYSM Scores• Follow-up reminders and repeat-scan scheduling• Virtual wellness check-ins• Nutrition and lifestyle education• Provider-guided wellness recommendations utilizing Pharmanex’s clinically supported nutritional solutions• Patient engagement between office visits• Integration with broader oral-systemic and preventive-health programsThis connected model enables dental and medical practices to establish an initial wellness baseline, support appropriate interventions and observe changes during subsequent visits.The program also gives practices an additional opportunity to expand preventive services without replacing their existing practice-management systems or disrupting established clinical workflows.“People today are more invested in their health than ever before, but for too long, wellness decisions have been based on guesswork. PRYSM iO changes that by giving people precise, personalized nutritional insights and a science-backed way to make wellness decisions with greater confidence.” — Dr. Joe Chang, Chief Scientific Officer, Nu Skin/Pharmanex“Partnering with Dentulu Health creates an exciting opportunity to bring PRYSM iO together with Pharmanex’s clinically validated nutritional solutions into dental and medical practices, where trusted providers can educate, motivate and remain connected with patients over time.”An Integral Part of the Dentulu Health LaunchThe Pharmanex partnership is one component of Dentulu’s broader expansion from teledentistry into integrated medical-dental care. Dentulu Health is building a connected ecosystem intended to support preventive health services across both consumer-facing and provider-facing channels. Its expanding areas of focus include oral-systemic health, teledentistry, virtual care, sleep apnea screening and treatment coordination, remote patient engagement, nutritional wellness and other preventive-health initiatives.For consumers, Dentulu Health is intended to create a more convenient pathway to access education, virtual providers, testing, follow-up services and coordinated care.For participating dental and medical practices, Dentulu Health provides the tools, clinical relationships and operational support necessary to introduce broader health and wellness services while allowing the local office to remain at the center of the patient relationship. The Pharmanex PRYSM iO program supports this strategy by giving practices a fast, understandable and non-invasive entry point into nutritional wellness and ongoing patient engagement.Expanding the Role of Healthcare Professionals in Preventive HealthDental professionals often see patients multiple times each year and develop relationships that extend across decades. Dentulu Health believes that this continuity places the dental office in a unique position to support health education, identify potential concerns and encourage appropriate follow-up with qualified medical professionals.The collaboration between Dentulu Health and Pharmanex is not intended to turn a wellness scan into a medical diagnosis. Rather, it provides an accessible, science-based tool for discussing nutritional patterns, supporting informed wellness decisions and motivating patients to become more engaged in their health.“This partnership represents a portion of the future of medical-dental integration that Dentulu Health intends on bringing to both consumers and providers across the United States as well as international markets,” said Dr. Hakhamian. “It is not about asking dentists to become physicians, it is about giving dental professionals practical tools that recognize that oral health, nutrition, oxidative stress, sleep and overall wellness are interconnected while providing empirical and objective pathways for education, monitoring and coordinated care. Our ability to connect directly with innovative partners through APIs allows us to bring their technology, clinical resources and services into one coordinated ecosystem. PRYSM iO is an important example of how Dentulu Health can take an exceptional wellness technology and make it accessible through dental offices, medical practices and virtual-care pathways without fragmenting the patient experience.”This infrastructure also allows Dentulu Health to support several connected delivery models, including in-office programs, virtual follow-up care, direct-to-consumer access, multi-location dental organizations, medical practices and strategic healthcare partners. The result is a scalable pathway through which wellness technology can move beyond a standalone device and become part of an ongoing, provider-supported patient experience.Dentulu Health and Pharmanex will make implementation resources, provider education, workflow training and practice onboarding available to participating dental and medical organizations as the program launches.Dental and medical professionals interested in offering Pharmanex PRYSM iO through the Dentulu Health ecosystem can learn more at : https://www.dentulupro.com/products/prysm-io.html ________________________________________About Dentulu Health:Dentulu Health is a connected medical-dental technology and care ecosystem built upon Dentulu’s award-winning teledentistry platform. Dentulu connects consumers, dentists, physicians, healthcare organizations and technology partners through virtual care, remote monitoring, diagnostic services, patient education and coordinated clinical workflows.Originally established as a nationwide teledentistry platform, Dentulu is the only Teledentistry company that has currently expanded into a comprehensive Telehealth platform with an emphasis on improving health and longevity through improvement of oral health. Dentulu Health supports a broader vision of medical-dental integration and provides both a medical and dental network of dentists, physicians, nurse practitioners and other clinicians to broaden its services and provide a more comprehensive approach to health and wellness. Its mission is to make preventive and whole-person care more accessible by connecting the dental office, the medical community and the patient’s home through one integrated ecosystem.Dentulu’s proprietary platform architecture is designed to connect with healthcare, diagnostic, laboratory, device and service partners through application programming interfaces, or APIs. This allows partner technologies and services to become part of the Dentulu ecosystem while preserving a more consistent experience for patients and providers.Unlike virtual-care companies that depend primarily on disconnected third-party telehealth platforms, Dentulu owns and operates its core technology infrastructure. This gives Dentulu greater flexibility to develop specialized workflows, connect partner technologies, support both medical and dental providers, and introduce new services across its consumer-facing Dentulu Health platform and its provider-facing DentuluPro ecosystem.For additional information, visit www.dentulu.com or www.dentulupro.com ________________________________________About PharmanexPharmanex, a division of Nu Skin Enterprises, is a global leader in nutritional science and healthy aging innovation. Backed by decades of research, peer-reviewed publications and clinical validation, Pharmanex develops science-based nutritional products and wellness technologies designed to help individuals optimize their health. Its PRYSM iO™ platform provides a quick, non-invasive assessment of skin carotenoid levels—an established biomarker of antioxidant status—helping consumers and healthcare professionals objectively monitor nutritional wellness over time.

The Evolution of Prysm iO™ by Nu Skin Enterprises

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