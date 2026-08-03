Fashion Model Gaby Guha Joins Victoria's Secret MENA Talent Team Following Official Promotional Collaboration

Recent collaboration marks a milestone in the model's career and expands her presence within the regional fashion industry

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fashion model Gaby Guha today announced her participation in an official promotional collaboration with Victoria's Secret and confirmed that she has joined the Victoria's Secret MENA Talent Team, marking a new milestone in her professional modeling career.The collaboration features a professionally produced promotional photoshoot showcasing selected pieces from the Victoria's Secret swimwear collection. Released through Gaby Guha's official Instagram platform, the imagery highlights contemporary styling, fashion photography, and creative visual storytelling while introducing her as part of the brand's regional talent team."Joining the Victoria's Secret MENA Talent Team is an exciting milestone in my career," said Gaby Guha. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with such an internationally recognized brand and look forward to future collaborations that celebrate confidence, individuality, and contemporary fashion."The collaboration reflects Gaby Guha's continued work across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and commercial modeling. Through editorial and promotional photography, she continues to build a portfolio focused on contemporary fashion imagery and creative visual storytelling for regional and international audiences.The newly released promotional images feature Victoria's Secret swimwear through a series of professionally styled photographs that combine modern aesthetics with editorial fashion photography. The collaboration represents another step in Gaby Guha's ongoing work within the fashion industry and her continued engagement with internationally recognized brands.High-resolution editorial images, media assets, and additional portfolio materials are available upon request for interviews, editorial features, and media coverage.About Gaby GuhaGaby Guha is a fashion and lifestyle model specializing in commercial, beauty, swimwear, and luxury fashion campaigns. Her work includes editorial photography, brand collaborations, and fashion productions that emphasize contemporary styling, creative storytelling, and visual excellence. As a member of the Victoria's Secret MENA Talent Team, she continues to collaborate on projects that connect with audiences across the Middle East and Europe.

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