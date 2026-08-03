Chinese Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Wu Wei Publishes An Article in The Kaselehlie Press

On 28, July 2026, an article by Ambassador Wu Wei titled “Upholding the One-China Principle to Open a New Chapter in China-Pacific Cooperation” was published in The Kaselehlie Press, the bi-weekly newspaper in the FSM, in its Vol. 26 Issue No. 17. The full text is as follows:

On July 15, Papua New Guinea officially announced the closure of the “Chinese Taipei Economic Office in PNG.” Following its decision to shut down the “PNG Trade Mission in Taiwan” in January 2023, this latest move once again underscores PNG’s steadfast commitment to the one-China principle. More importantly, it sends a clear message across the Pacific that mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and other fundamental norms governing international relations must be upheld, while reaffirming PNG’s resolve to stand firmly on the right side of history.

As PNG’s Foreign Minister Tkatchenko stated, this administrative action underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to honoring, respecting, and upholding PNG’s foundational one-China policy. The PNG Government views this administrative alignment as a vital and necessary step toward deepening state-to-state trust, reinforcing our shared values, and elevating the bilateral relationship between PNG and the People’s Republic of China to unprecedented levels.

PNG’s decision also illustrates an undeniable truth: upholding the one-China principle is where international public opinion trends and the arc of history bends. Any attempt to challenge this principle or create “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan” is doomed to fail. The just cause of the Chinese people in opposing “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and realizing national reunification will continue to gain broader understanding and stronger support from the international community.

There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is a universally recognized basic norm governing international relations and a prevailing international consensus. The UNGA Resolution 2758 in 1971 solemnly confirms and fully embodies the one-China principle. It was clearly stated in the official legal opinions of the Office of Legal Affairs of the U.N. Secretariat that “the United Nations considers ‘Taiwan’ as a province of China with no separate status.” To date, China has established diplomatic relations with 183 countries, all of which have made solemn political commitments in their joint communiqués with China to abide by the one-China principle.

In 1989, the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Federated States of Micronesia signed the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, under which the FSM recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China. Since then, the traditional friendship between the two countries has entered a new stage of development. Over the past 37 years, China and the FSM have consistently supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, continuously deepened political mutual trust, steadily expanded practical cooperation across various fields, and advanced the China-FSM Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Across the Pacific, the overwhelming majority of island countries have seen clearly the trend of history, upheld justice, and embraced a brighter future of friendly cooperation with China. In recent years, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, and Naoero have successively established or resumed diplomatic relations with China, removing the political barriers to comprehensive cooperation. President Xi Jinping presented China’s policy toward Pacific Island countries, namely China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific Island countries, fully respects their will, fully respects their cultural traditions and fully respects their effort to seek strength through unity. Guided by the “four full respects,” China and these Pacific Island countries have witnessed flourishing exchanges at all levels and across various sectors, signed Belt and Road cooperation documents, achieved substantial early outcomes in mutually beneficial cooperation, and opened up broad new prospects for common development.

Regrettably, certain Pacific Island countries—including Palau, the Marshall Islands, and Tuvalu—remain blinded and utilized by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan and continue to maintain so-called “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan, placing themselves outside the international consensus on the one-China principle.

In an attempt to drill through the rock-solid international commitment to the one-China principle, the DPP authorities have coerced or cajoled the said countries through dollar diplomacy and bribes. They have gone to great lengths to expand their presence in the Pacific Island region, even seeking to participate in regional intergovernmental meetings under various pretexts to enlarge their so-called “international space.” Their ultimate and ulterior objective is to tie Pacific Island countries to the war chariot of “Taiwan independence.” Support for “Taiwan independence” means interference in China’s internal affairs and attempts to abet “Taiwan independence” mean destabilizing the Taiwan Strait. China’s reunification is an irreversible trend, and the DPP authorities’ futile attempts amount to nothing more than self-deception having little support in the Pacific islands region and will ultimately end in humiliation.

Facts speak louder than rhetoric, and genuine cooperation always outweighs political opportunism. As the world’s second-largest economy and one of its fastest-growing major economies, China offers tremendous development opportunities and vast prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. Standing with China and adhering to the one-China principle is the natural choice for Pacific Island countries that seek to keep pace with the times, advance the well-being of their peoples, and stand on the right side of history.

In fact, China has remained Palau’s largest single source of tourists for many consecutive years. According to statistics released by Palau, visitors from the Chinese mainland accounted for 36 percent of all arrivals in the first quarter of 2026, directly boosting tourism, hospitality, catering, and related service industries while providing strong support for economic recovery, job creation, and income growth.

In the Marshall Islands, entrepreneurs in the local Chinese community have long contributed to the local economy by expanding the supply of goods, invigorating commerce, improving people’s livelihoods, and supporting sustainable economic development. However, because these countries have yet to establish diplomatic relations with China, they remain unable to participate fully in major international cooperation initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative. As a result, they have missed valuable development opportunities and constrained broader people-to-people exchanges and practical cooperation with China.

We believe that the people and visionary individuals of Palau and the Marshall Islands will encourage their governments to recognize the trend, leap from the sinking broken ship of “Taiwan independence” separatist forces in time and make the right choice that accords with the trend of the times, conforms to the basic norms governing international relations, and serves the fundamental interests of their peoples. By joining the ever-growing “circle of partners” of cooperation with China at an early date, they will be able to share in China’s development opportunities and work together to build a brighter future for the Pacific region.