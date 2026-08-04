New Jersey Author Felicia L Kenny Emerges as a Powerful New Voice in Inclusive Children's Literature

Emerging author Felicia L Kenny brings Inclusion and empowerment to children's literature.

NORTH MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging Children's Author Felicia L. Kenny Gains National Media Attention for I AM ME: A Rhyming Book About Being Autistic and BiracialEmerging New Jersey children's author Felicia L. Kenny is gaining regional media attention following television interviews that aired on Ozarks First and KOMO News, where she shared the inspiration behind her newest picture book, I AM ME: A Rhyming Book About Being Autistic and Biracial.As a children's author and special education teacher, Kenny is committed to creating stories that celebrate diversity, neurodiversity, and inclusion. I AM ME is an uplifting rhyming picture book that encourages children to embrace who they are with confidence and pride while promoting kindness, empathy, and understanding among all readers.As a children's author and special education teacher, Kenny is dedicated to creating stories that celebrate diversity, neurodiversity, and inclusion. I AM ME is an uplifting rhyming picture book that encourages children to embrace who they are with confidence and pride while promoting kindness, empathy, and understanding among all readers.Kenny is also the author of Two Worlds, One Family: A Child's Perspective on Being Biracial; for which she has also received previous regional TV news coverage on CW affiliate WISH-TV, ABC affiliate WTVM, and News 12. Together, her books encourage meaningful conversations about identity, diversity, and embracing what makes each of us unique.Her growing media presence reflects the increasing demand for children's books that authentically represent diverse experiences and recognition of Kenny’s commitment to creating inclusive children's literature that celebrates diversity and belonging. Through her engaging storytelling, she is helping families, educators, and young readers foster acceptance, belonging, and self-confidence. As media attention grows, her inspiring stories are reaching communities across many different regions. Kenny continues to captivate readers with heartfelt children's books; making a difference, one story at a time.About Felicia L. KennyFelicia L. Kenny is a dedicated educator, literacy advocate, and passionate children's book author dedicated to creating stories that inspire, empower, and spark imagination in young readers. With a passion for fostering a lifelong love of reading, she uses her personal life experiences, as well as her experience in education to write engaging stories and heartfelt themes.Felicia L

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