City Beat News Honors Southwest Businesses for Excellent Customer & Patient Satisfaction

Three businesses in the Southwest were recently recognized by City Beat News for continuing to provide outstanding service to customers and patients.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Southwest businesses were recently recognized for their efforts in customer and patient service and satisfaction, earning them each another City Beat News Southwest Jewelry Buyers in Scottsdale has been a top choice for those selling gold, jewelry, diamonds, silver and platinum for more than 25 years. In addition to providing top-dollar payments, the team is GIA-trained and certified, ensuring customers’ diamonds, gold and fine jewelry are valued with total accuracy and integrity. Additionally, Southwest Jewelry Buyers believes every transaction should be as comfortable as it is rewarding, so they provide a private, upscale office environment that is professional, discreet and exceptional. Customer service like that is just one reason the business has received 13 consecutive Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SOUTHWEST-JEWELRY-BUYERS-SCOTTSDALE-AZ Bravo Salon in Scottsdale provides a professional, experience-driven approach to hair and beauty. It’s not just a hair salon — it’s a destination for elevated beauty, advanced hair science and refined artistry. It all begins with a powerful but simple philosophy: beautiful hair starts with healthy hair and expert decision making. The salon prioritizes advanced training and continued education; hair-health-first methodologies; high-performance, luxury product lines; and customized plans for each individual. Every service is designed to be stunning and sustainable for the integrity of the client’s hair. Customer-focused service such as this has led to a host of awards for the salon, including 12 straight Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/BRAVO-SALON-SCOTTSDALE-AZ Stunning Smiles of Las Vegas is the place for state-of-the-art, long-lasting smile results. Dr. Richard Racanelli specializes in cosmetic treatments and smile restoration. He and his team deliver expert, compassionate care to help patients of all ages attain optimal oral health and achieve a confident, aesthetically pleasing smile that contributes to overall wellness. With a long list of preventative and restorative treatments and services, Stunning Smiles can help patients close unwanted gaps, detect disease early on, and offer exceptional oral health care. They combine top technologies with customized, quality care provided by a warm, friendly team to offer the best patient experience. This service has earned the practice 12 Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/STUNNING-SMILES-OF-LAS-VEGAS-LAS-VEGAS-NV In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

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