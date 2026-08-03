The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for Outstanding Patient Service Four Years in a Row

Three businesses recently earned consecutive Talk Awards for continuously providing outstanding service to their patients.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A fourth consecutive Talk Award has been granted to three businesses by the Talk Awards for continuing to place patients first.Kaminsky Chiropractic in Grand Rapids, Michigan, provides excellent chiropractic care to help patients reach and exceed their health goals. As a Gonstead-focused chiropractic practice, the team is dedicated to helping patients get out of pain, restore function and stay well through specific, results-driven adjustments. This is achieved through an evidence-based approach to chiropractic care by using chiropractic manipulation, soft-tissue techniques, therapeutic rehabilitation and a variety of chiropractic services. Overall, patients can expect state-of-the-art treatments in a comfortable, welcoming environment that is focused on individuals and personalized care. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/kaminski-chiropractic-grand-rapids-mi/ Westlake Chiropractic, PLLC in Austin, Texas, is a refreshingly different chiropractic practice. Dr. Katerina Sheffield and her team recognize that no two bodies are the same, so they do a thorough evaluation and create a dynamic, individualized treatment plan for each patient. According to her patients, Dr. Sheffield has an excellent ability to listen to their experiences and home in on the root cause of their pain. She is a leader and a pioneer in the field, and is committed to providing non-rotational adjustments, instead making pinpointed upper cervical adjustments and offering gentle, accurate relief that lasts. The goal at Westlake Chiropractic is to help patients heal and return to living the lives they love. For more information, visit the practice’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/westlake-chiropractic-pllc-austin-tx/ Esthetics by Shawna in Medford, Massachusetts, offers a wide variety of treatments, products and solutions, including chemical peels, HydraFacials, dermaplaning, body sculpting and more. Since patients are all unique, the team at Esthetics by Shawna tailors every treatment to the individual’s needs, beginning every treatment with a one-on-one consultation with the patient to develop the best plan to achieve their skin goals. Whatever the service, Shawna and her team use cutting-edge technology backed by outstanding service to help every patient look and feel like their best version. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/esthetics-by-shawna/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

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