Pickle Roofing Solutions Delivers Full-Service Commercial Flat Roofing to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

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Allen-based GAF Master Elite contractor serves office, retail, and multi-unit properties with certified membrane roofing across 12 DFW cities.

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial property owners across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex face a distinct set of roofing challenges: frequent and severe hailstorms, summer temperatures that routinely exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and high winds that stress membrane seams on low-slope structures. Pickle Roofing Solutions , the Allen-based roofing contractor whose founder brings over 30 years of industry experience, now delivers a complete commercial flat roofing program across its 12-city DFW service territory, addressing these demands with manufacturer-certified membrane systems and a preventive maintenance framework designed for the North Texas climate.The company installs and services four primary flat roofing system types: TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin), EPDM rubber, modified bitumen, and PVC membranes. Each system targets a specific building use and performance requirement. TPO installations use heat-welded seams that eliminate mechanical fastener penetrations across the field of the roof, while white TPO surfaces reflect solar radiation to reduce cooling loads in commercial facilities. PVC membranes are specified for restaurant and industrial applications where resistance to grease, chemical exposure, and biological growth is a priority. EPDM systems are selected for structures requiring accommodation of building movement, and modified bitumen assemblies are applied where code restrictions limit torch or kettle work on-site.Beyond installation, Pickle Roofing Solutions deploys infrared moisture scanning on commercial projects to identify trapped moisture within roofing assemblies without destructive testing. This non-invasive process allows targeted repairs to preserve undamaged membrane sections rather than requiring complete tear-offs. Projects also qualify for manufacturer material warranties extending up to 30 years, alongside workmanship guarantees covering installation defects and premature failures. Each completed commercial project receives full documentation including warranties, maintenance schedules, and as-built drawings for facility management records."Flat roofing in North Texas is not a forgiving category," said Travis Dowell, General Manager of Pickle Roofing Solutions in Allen, TX . "A seam failure on a retail center or multi-unit property does not wait for convenient timing. We built our commercial program around certified installation protocols and scheduled maintenance intervals precisely because the weather here does not allow for reactive-only thinking. Getting inspections done twice a year on low-slope systems is the difference between a minor seam repair and a full membrane replacement."The company's commercial flat roofing services are available across Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Garland, Carrollton, Dallas, Fairview, Murphy, Prosper, Richardson, and Wylie. Property managers and commercial building owners can schedule a no-obligation roof assessment by contacting Pickle Roofing Solutions at (972) 954-7186 or through the company website.Founded in 2012 by Randy Pickle, Pickle Roofing Solutions is a family-owned and operated roofing contractor headquartered in Allen, Texas. The company is a GAF Master Elite contractor and holds the GAF 3-Star President's Club Award, placing it among only 3 contractors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to achieve this distinction out of approximately 4,000 roofing contractors in the region. Services include flat roofing, TPO and EPDM membrane systems, metal roofing, shingle and tile roofing, Tesla Solar Roof installation, emergency roofing, gutter services, and attic ventilation across 12 cities in the DFW metroplex. Pickle Roofing Solutions is BBB Accredited and holds manufacturer certifications across all major roofing material lines. Learn more at https://pickleroofing.com/ Media ContactPickle Roofing SolutionsAddress: 1333 W McDermott Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013Phone: (972) 954-7186Website: https://pickleroofing.com/

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