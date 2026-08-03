MMA Chiropractors Announces National Expansion of Comprehensive Chiropractic Staffing Solutions for Clinics of All Sizes

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MMA Chiropractors , the nation’s leading chiropractic staffing agency since 1989, announced a nationwide initiative to help chiropractic clinics of all sizes secure reliable staffing yearround. With the industry’s largest database of licensed, prevetted doctors, MMA is expanding its fullservice coverage and permanent placement programs to support clinics during every major seasonal surge — from backtoschool and holiday rushes to summer travel, maternity leave, and unexpected emergencies.For more than 35 years, MMA Chiropractors has helped practice owners maintain uninterrupted patient care by providing fast, dependable access to both temporary coverage doctors and permanent Associate Doctors. Clinics rely on MMA to eliminate the administrative burden of recruitment, including verifying licensure, auditing disciplinary history, confirming malpractice status, and ensuring clinical experience requirements.“Clinics face staffing challenges throughout the year — not just during emergencies,” said the executive leadership team at MMA Chiropractors. “Whether a doctor is taking maternity leave, summer vacation, holiday PTO, or a clinic is ready to grow with a permanent associate, our team ensures practices stay fully staffed and patients receive consistent, highquality care.”A Full Suite of Nationwide Staffing ServicesMMA’s expanded initiative supports clinics with:- Short term coverage for vacations, PTO, conferences, and schedule gaps- Longterm and ongoing weekly coverage for predictable staffing needs- Maternity coverage to maintain continuity of care during extended leave- Emergency coverage for sudden doctor absences- Permanent Associate Doctor placement for clinics ready to grow- Nationwide reach, including highdemand hubs such as Florida, Texas, and MarylandWith patient volume rising during seasonal periods like backtoschool, holiday travel, and New Year wellness commitments, clinics often struggle to keep up without additional support. MMA’s nationwide network of rigorously screened chiropractic physicians allows practice owners to scale quickly and confidently.“Maintaining seamless continuity of care during busy seasons directly impacts patient satisfaction and longterm retention,” MMA’s leadership added. “Our goal is to give clinics the staffing stability they need to grow without burnout.”Why Clinics Choose MMA Chiropractors- 35+ years as the industry’s premier chiropractic staffing agency- Largest inhouse database of licensed, prescreened chiropractic physicians- Fast placement turnaround- Customized matching based on clinical style and community needs- Nationwide and international service footprintClinics seeking reliable staffing solutions — whether temporary or permanent — are encouraged to plan ahead for seasonal patient surges and secure coverage early.To request a coverage doctor or a permanent Associate Doctor, visit mmachiropractors.com or call 18005016111.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.