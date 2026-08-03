Smile Zemi Launches 'Books,' a Free Weekly Reward Feature to Build Reading Habits in Kids Pre-K Through Grade 5

Smile Zemi launches "Books" including a reading log. Kids can look back on the books they've finished and track their own progress. Parents can check titles, reading levels, and time spent reading.

New feature on the AI-powered learning tablet delivers three free books a week for six months, rewarding kids for completing daily lessons

I saw that children who enjoy reading find every subject easier — it changes how they think, not just how they read. We designed 'Books' so that reading isn't another task on a child's list.” — Fusa Terao

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUSTSYSTEMS AMERICA, INC. today announced the launch of "Books," a new reward feature for Smile Zemi, its home learning tablet for children in Pre-K through Grade 5. The feature is designed to enhance children’s motivation for learning and build reading habits, giving them three new books a week at no extra cost for their first six months as a subscriber.

"As a former teacher, I saw that children who enjoy reading find every subject easier — it changes how they think, not just how they read," said Fusa Terao, senior expert at JustSystems, developer of Smile Zemi. "We designed 'Books' so that reading isn't another task on a child's list. It's the moment they've been working toward all day. That's how a habit takes root — not by requiring it, but by making a child want to reach for the next page."

Why It Matters

Pre-K through Grade 5 is considered a critical window for building lifelong reading habits, laying the foundation for vocabulary, concentration, and critical thinking across every school subject. "Books" is built to make reading feel like a reward rather than an assignment: children unlock their books only after finishing their daily Smile Zemi lessons, creating what the company calls a positive learning cycle — kids stay motivated to study, then get to enjoy reading on their own terms.

How "Books" Works: 3 Key Features

1. Books matched to each child's level, delivered free every week

Each week, Smile Zemi delivers three books at three different reading levels — some easy, some a gentle stretch — so kids build skills at their own pace. Over six months, subscribers can explore a wide range of titles at no additional cost.

2. Built-in support so kids can read independently

Read-aloud narration and automatic page-turning let children read on their own, from Pre-K kids still learning to decode words to Grade 5 students strengthening fluency.

3. A reading log for kids, a progress report for parents

Reading Log: Kids can look back on the books they've finished and track their own progress.

Progress Report: Parents can check titles, reading levels, and time spent reading — useful for keeping tabs on school reading-log requirements.

Rewards, Not Interruptions

"Books" unlocks only after a child completes that day's learning goals, keeping the reward separate from the lesson itself. The design is meant to preserve focus during study time while giving kids a reason to come back the next day.

About Smile Zemi

Launched in Japan in 2012, Smile Zemi is a tablet-based home learning program for students from preschool through high school, combining stylus-based "learning by writing" with AI-driven interactive lessons. Its courses align to individual schools' curricula and pacing. Smile Zemi expanded to the U.S. market for elementary students in 2023. More information is available at www.smile-zemi.com.

*All company and product names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Connect with Smile Zemi

Website: https://www.smile-zemi.com/

Facebook: @smilezemi_official

Instagram: @smilezemi_official

YouTube: @smilezemi_official

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