Tourism Department boosts rural tourism development through cooperative marketing grant program

SANTA FE – At a time where more US travelers are shifting towards shorter-duration and lower-cost trips, the Land of Enchantment is primed to capitalize on these noteworthy travel trades through the New Mexico Tourism Department’s Cooperative Marketing Grant Program.

According to the US Travel Association, American travelers continue to prioritize travel but with a shift towards regional and drive markets in response to growing travel-related costs.

Tourism offers one of the most effective forms of economic development for rural communities, which is why NMTD is dedicating over two-thirds of its grant funds to rural destinations in FY27, totaling $2,631,150.

“Knowing there remains a strong desire for travel during otherwise uncertain times, New Mexico has reason to be optimistic for promoting tourism,” said Acting Tourism Secretary Lancing Adams. “By pooling resources for tourism promotion through the Cooperative Marketing Grant Program, we’re empowering ourselves to capitalize on this opportunity.

In total, NMTD is granting $3,854,324 to 48 tourism-related organizations to support more localized tourism promotion campaigns. NMTD is again implementing a 2-to-1 cost share model, meaning the department is committing $2 in grant funding for every $1 committed by the recipient. The total media value created by this program for FY27 totals nearly $5.8 million.

NMTD welcomes Lincoln County, Sandia Pueblo and the Village of Jemez Springs as first-time participants to the program for FY27. With the addition of Sandia Pueblo, NMTD is supporting five Native American entities in FY27 for a total of $149,585 in grant funding.

View the complete list of FY27 recipients for the Cooperative Marketing Grant Program below: