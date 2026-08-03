Guidehealth Earns URAC Accreditation for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Guidehealth is among the first organizations nationwide to earn the new accreditation, reinforcing its leadership in responsible, trustworthy healthcare AI.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidehealth, a leader in AI-enabled healthcare services and value-based care innovation, today announced it earned URAC Accreditation for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. The company is among the very first organizations in the nation to receive this newly established accreditation, reinforcing its national leadership in developing and advancing AI responsibly across healthcare operations and patient engagement.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. Its Health Care Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accreditation Program is a first-of-its-kind initiative that establishes a trusted framework for safe, ethical, and equitable AI use across healthcare, ensuring that patients and providers can benefit from innovation while being protected by rigorous oversight standards.

By achieving this status, Guidehealth has demonstrated its commitment to responsible AI governance, quality care, patient safety, transparency, and continuous improvement. As healthcare organizations increasingly incorporate AI into clinical and administrative workflows, Guidehealth has built a physician-designed platform that combines clinical intelligence, conversational AI, and human empathy to support value-based care across nearly one million lives nationwide. Guidehealth developed its Brain-Voice-Touch algorithms, including the proprietary conversational AI platform RoseConnect™, with safety, transparency, accountability, and human oversight at their foundation. This helps healthcare organizations improve quality performance, patient engagement, and operational efficiency while maintaining trust in AI-enabled care.

"Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming part of the operational fabric of healthcare, and organizations are placing greater emphasis on understanding how these systems are built, governed, and evaluated," said Guidehealth Chief Growth and Technology Officer Michael Gleeson. "We pursued URAC accreditation because we believe transparency and independent validation will play an increasingly important role as healthcare organizations make AI part of everyday care delivery."

“AI has tremendous potential to support better health care, but organizations must pair innovation with strong governance, accountability and trust,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD. “By earning URAC Health Care AI Accreditation, Guidehealth demonstrated its commitment to using AI responsibly and strengthening the systems that protect patients, support clinicians and improve health care quality. We’re proud to recognize Guidehealth as one of the first organizations to earn this important accreditation.”

"Healthcare has an opportunity to build trust in AI from the very beginning, rather than trying to earn it after adoption," said Guidehealth Founder and CEO Sanjay Doddamani, MD. "That requires physicians, engineers, operational leaders, compliance teams, and our frontline Healthguides™ to work together with a shared commitment to quality, accountability, and patient care. This accreditation reflects the culture we've built at Guidehealth and the standards we believe will define responsible AI across healthcare."

About URAC

For 35 years, we have acted as an independent nonprofit organization; we partner with experts and organizations across the industry to raise the bar through rigorous, evidence-based accreditation programs. From health equity to telehealth, pharmacies and health plans, our work ensures that health care organizations meet high benchmarks across the industry. From our background in health care, we've grown to include a mental health at work program that can assist organizations in every industry address the mental health of their workforce. URAC is proud to have earned Modern Healthcare's inaugural Best in Business Award in 2024 and 2025.

About Guidehealth

Guidehealth is dedicated to making great healthcare affordable for all. The company partners with health systems, payers, and employers to bring scale and predictable performance to value-based care and benefits administration across all lines of business. Led by physicians, Guidehealth combines advanced clinical intelligence, AI-enabled engagement, and remotely embedded Healthguides™ to help organizations improve quality, strengthen patient relationships, reduce costs, and achieve better outcomes. Through its Brain-Voice-Touch platform, Guidehealth delivers scalable, human-centered healthcare solutions that make care more accessible, more proactive, and more effective for the nearly one million lives it supports nationwide.

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