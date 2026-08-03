Dog Cloud Serves as K9 Recovery Partner at the 2026 World Cup

K9 Handler with Working K9 on Dog Cloud Bed

Canine therapy brand operates K9 Recovery Tent across 8 matches at MetLife Stadium, supporting 110+ elite working dog teams.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog Cloud, the world's first canine therapy bed built on Cycloid Vibration Therapy (CVT), served as the K9 Recovery Partner at the 2026 World Cup - operating within a dedicated K9 Recovery Tent in partnership with AMU K9 and Detection Canine Services across all 8 matches at MetLife Stadium, including the World Cup Final on July 19th, 2026.

Over the course of the tournament, more than 110 elite bomb detection and security K9 teams utilised the recovery tent between deployments. Dog Cloud's CVT therapy - the same technology used in human healthcare and rehabilitation for over 50 years, supported muscle recovery, reduced cortisol, increased blood flow, and regulated inflammation for the dogs protecting one of the most watched sporting events ever held on US soil.

“When AMU K9 began building the prevention and recovery program for the working dogs supporting one of the world’s largest sporting events, we knew we needed the best recovery solution available for some of the highest-performing K9s on the planet. That’s why we reached out to Dog Cloud to partner with us. Their technology became an important part of our recovery operations, helping our team keep these incredible dogs mission-ready in such incredibly demanding conditions. The feedback from handlers was overwhelmingly positive, and we’re proud to have partnered with a company that shares our ethos and commitment to the health, performance, and welfare of working dogs.” - TJ Connellan, President, AMU K9.

"America's working dogs give everything. Operating within the AMUK9 Recovery Tent was an incredible opportunity to showcase the best recovery technology in the world to the dogs who needed it most. Serving 110+ K9 teams across 8 World Cup matches is something we're incredibly proud of. But it's part of a bigger mission. More good days for every dog, starting with the ones doing the hardest jobs." - Scott Groves, CEO & Co-Founder, Dog Cloud

About Dog Cloud

Dog Cloud is the world's first canine therapy bed built on CVT technology - with over 50 years of use in human healthcare. Available across the United States, Dog Cloud supports dogs managing arthritis, joint pain, post-surgical recovery, anxiety, and the effects of aging. A proud partner of Project K9 Hero, Canines United, Harlow's Heroes, and the National Police Dogs Foundation.

Supporting the K9 Teams at the World Cup

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