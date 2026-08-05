Best Selling Author Donald E. Archey Releases His Grounding Breaking Sales Book

Everyone wants to buy, but no one wants to sold

Donald E. Archey Best-Selling Author Launches Groundbreaking New Sales Book Following Educator Of The Year Award

Whether you've been selling for thirty years or thirty days, the principles don't change” — Donald E. Archey

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning sales trainer, entrepreneur, and best-selling author Donald E. Archey is preparing to release what many business leaders are calling one of the most practical sales leadership books in decades. Following his recent recognition as Educator of the Year, Archey has announced the release of his newest book, The Art of Closing the Elusive Sale. The book will officially launch worldwide on August 15, 2026, through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all major booksellers worldwide. Pre-Order https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H42RSYN2 Drawing from more than three decades of real-world sales leadership, coaching, and business consulting, The Art of Closing the Elusive Sale is designed for business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives.Unlike many sales books that focus solely on persuasion or closing techniques, Archey's latest work presents a complete blueprint for creating high-performing sales systems. The book is particularly valuable for business owners generating between $1 million and $5 million annually who have reached a growth ceiling because their businesses still depend on them to close every major deal."Most businesses don't stop growing because they lack opportunities," Archey said. "They stop growing because the owner becomes the bottleneck. If every important sale depends on you showing up, you've built a job, not a scalable business."Throughout the book, Archey emphasizes that closing is only one part of long-term business success."Closing is a skill. Building a team that closes without you: that is the art. And mastering that art is how ordinary business owners become extraordinary leaders."Drawing from lessons learned while training under and being mentored by legendary sales icon Zig Ziglar, who affectionately nicknamed him "The Black Zig," Archey shares techniques he has refined through decades of coaching organizations across multiple industries."Whether you've been selling for thirty years or thirty days, the principles don't change," Archey explained. "People buy from professionals they trust. Systems outperform personalities. Discipline beats talent when talent isn't disciplined."The Art of Closing the Elusive Sale builds on that foundation by providing readers with practical business and sales strategies that transform perseverance into measurable success."Persistence opens the door," Archey said. "But preparation, leadership, and execution determine what happens once you're inside. This new book is about giving people the tools to turn determination into sustainable results."Archey's latest milestone comes shortly after receiving the prestigious Educator of the Year Award from Inside Success TV, recognizing his decades-long commitment to developing entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and business leaders through practical education that produces measurable business growth."Education should change lives, not just fill notebooks," he said. "My greatest reward isn't selling books or speaking on stages. It's watching business owners and salespeople create opportunities for their families, employees, and communities because they learned something they could immediately apply."As part of his growing national visibility, Archey will appear on an upcoming episode of Inside Success TV with host Daymond John before the launch of his new book. During the interview, he will discuss the principles behind The Art of Closing the Elusive Sale, his journey from award-winning salesperson to respected educator, and the leadership lessons that have shaped his career.The television appearance represents another milestone in a career distinguished by excellence spanning multiple decades. Among his accomplishments, Archey has earned a master's degree from Florida Atlantic University, and received an Honorary Doctorate in Motivation from the LADC Institute in 2021.Archey will also appear on the Salem Speakers Podcast with CEO and Founder Jacob Salem on August, 7 to discuss his upcoming book, The Art of Closing the Elusive Sale. Salem Speakers is one of the largest speaker bureaus in the United States."The greatest sale you'll ever make isn't to a customer," Archey said. "It's the investment you make in yourself and the people you lead”.Archey will also take the stage as a featured speaker at the National Business League Conference on August 21–22 at the Atlanta Hilton.With more than 30 years of experience in professional sales and leadership development, Archey has trained business owners and sales professionals across multiple industries using systems inspired by his mentor, legendary sales trainer Zig Ziglar. For media interviews or speaking engagements visit www.salesdominationacademy.com Or call Sales Domination Academy at 954-366-5695.

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