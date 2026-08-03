Atlas Scholars names Nekia Robinson as Executive Director

Nekia Robinson with Atlas Scholars at the 2026 Summer Institute

A veteran education and workforce development leader arrives as the nonprofit doubles its annual cohort size.

My focus will be on strengthening our partnerships and base of supporters, expanding opportunities for our Scholars, and ensuring this organization continues to grow with integrity and purpose.” — Nekia Robinson, Executive Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Scholars has named Nekia Robinson its Executive Director. She joined in June 2026 and will lead the Houston nonprofit through the largest expansion in its history.Talent is everywhere. Opportunity is not. That idea built Atlas Scholars, a Houston 501(c)(3) that bridges the city’s driven, under-resourced students to the career exposure and mentorship Houston's economy offers.Research from Opportunity Insights finds that cross-class friendships are among the strongest predictors of upward mobility, stronger than test scores or school quality. The Atlas Scholars model is deliberate: three summers of high-intensity paid professional experience, year-round mentorship, college prep and scholarships, and an alumni network that pays it forward. The effort compounds.Robinson brings 17 years leading in education, workforce development, and nonprofits, most recently as Chief Program Officer at Houston’s SERJobs. Driven by servant leadership, she blends high expectations with real empowerment.“Nekia is phenomenal,” said Craig Taylor, co-founder of Atlas Scholars. “She’s incredibly passionate about our Scholars, her energy is infectious, and she has spent her career building mission-driven organizations. Our Scholars, and our organization, are in the right hands for what comes next.”She arrives at a pivotal moment. In 2026, Atlas Scholars doubled its newest cohort to a record 24 Scholars from 18 high schools across 6 districts in the Houston area. 63% will be the first in their families to attend college.“I’m honored to lead Atlas Scholars into its next chapter,” said Robinson. “My focus will be on strengthening our partnerships and base of supporters, expanding opportunities for our Scholars, and ensuring this organization continues to grow with integrity and purpose.”The results are concrete: 150+ Scholars and alumni supported to date – including 46 in this summer’s program. More than $850,000 in college scholarships awarded to date. Scholars across 40+ colleges in 19 states. Alumni placement at NASA, McKinsey, Amazon, J.P. Morgan, Meta, MD Anderson, and the U.S. Navy.---About Atlas ScholarsAtlas Scholars is a Houston 501(c)(3) founded in 2012 to catalyze economic mobility for high school students via professional development, mentorship, career exposure, college prep, and scholarships. The program includes three consecutive Summer Institutes during high school, exposing Scholars to demanding, performance-based environments. Learn more at atlasscholars.org, and write to us at contact@atlasscholars.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.