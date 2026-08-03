LAAD Marines Expand Combat Readiness Through Infantry Integration in the Pacific

CAMP SCHWAB, Okinawa Japan — Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Marines primarily protect friendly forces from aerial threats associated with a Marine Air Wing. However, they are currently serving directly alongside traditional infantry units with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program in the Pacific.

These LAAD Marines operate in direct support of the Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) mission, a scalable force always on standby to respond to a variety of mission sets, from humanitarian and disaster relief operations to full-scale combat operations.

“We provide air defense for any ground forces within the ACM,” said 1st Lt. Diamond Artman, a platoon commander with 1st LAAD. “And we can also provide air defense for forward arming and refueling points, airfields, or any designated vital structures or areas.”

Supporting the ACM mission requires LAAD Marines to master ground combat skills in order to fit seamlessly with infantry units. This is achieved by integrating and training directly with infantry units, a partnership that provides unique training opportunities and the chance to teach and learn from one another’s expertise.

“The uniqueness of being at 4th Marine Regiment is the integration with the infantry companies that are here,” said Artman. “Usually for LAAD battalions, we don't work directly alongside infantry units all the time. We work with other air agencies within the air wing, and this opportunity expands our experience and our integration into the Marine Corps as a whole.”

Working alongside infantry provides both LAAD Marines and the infantry Marines with a better understanding of how their capabilities effectively fit into a larger ground combat mission while also building relationships with the units they could support during any possible future operations as part of the ACM.

“There are so many great training opportunities here that help us train our Marines and get better,” said Sgt. Anthony Vida, a maintenance chief with 1st LAAD. “Joining something like jungle warfare training courses, different ranges, or really anything out in the field, we’re able to get it done.”

As the Marine Corps maintains its presence throughout the Pacific, the Unit deployment program provides opportunities for LAAD Marines to sharpen ground combat skills and strengthen their abilities to train alongside and with infantry units. Through ongoing exchanges between the air wing and ground combat elements, these Marines are enhancing their shared understanding and adaptability. This teamwork builds a decisive advantage at the tactical level for any potential future missions.