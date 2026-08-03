Industry Data Shows 12.5% of New York LLCs Begin Publication After 120-Day Deadline

Industry data from LLC Publishers covering 845 New York LLC publication orders finds a median of 30 days from formation to the first published notice, with 12.5 percent beginning after the 120-day period. LLC Publishers — New York LLC publication service handling newspaper placement, affidavits, and state filing across all 62 counties. Distribution of 845 New York LLC publication orders by interval between formation and first published notice: 87.5 percent began within the 120-day period required by Section 206, and 12.5 percent began after it.

Analysis of 845 New York LLC publication orders across 42 counties finds a median of 30 days from formation to first notice; 106 began after day 120

In our data, 106 companies began publication after day 120, and 36 of those were formed more than a year before their first notice ran.” — Sandeep Arneja, Owner, LLC Publishers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An industry report from LLC Publishers, a specialist New York LLC publication service operating across all 62 New York counties, examines when newly formed limited liability companies begin the newspaper publication required by New York law. The report draws on 845 New York LLC publication orders with recorded publication dates, placed between September 2025 and July 2026 across 42 New York counties and 107 newspapers.

Under Section 206 of the New York Limited Liability Company Law, a copy of an LLC's articles of organization, or a notice containing the substance of them, must be published once in each week for six successive weeks in two newspapers designated by the clerk of the county in which the LLC's office is located, one printed daily and one printed weekly. Proof of publication, consisting of a Certificate of Publication with the newspapers' affidavits of publication annexed, must be filed with the New York Department of State within 120 days after the articles of organization take effect.

The report compared each company's formation date on record with the Department of State against the date its first newspaper notice ran. The median interval was 30 days. Half the sample, 425 of 845 companies, began publication within 30 days of formation. In total, 87.5 percent began within the 120-day period and 12.5 percent, or 106 companies, began after it. The longest interval recorded was 4,005 days, or about 11 years, between formation and first published notice.

Arneja said:

"The median is 30 days, so most owners act quickly once they learn the requirement applies to them. What the distribution shows is a long tail. In our data, 106 companies began publication after day 120, and 36 of those were formed more than a year before their first notice ran."

Section 206 provides that if proof of publication has not been filed within the 120-day period, the authority of the limited liability company to carry on, conduct or transact business in New York is suspended as of the expiration of that period. The same subdivision states that neither the failure to publish nor the resulting suspension limits or impairs the validity of any contract or act of the company, any right or remedy of another party, or the company's right to defend an action or special proceeding in the state.

Section 206 further provides that where a company whose authority has been suspended subsequently files proof of publication in substantial compliance with the requirements of the subdivision other than the 120-day period, the suspension "shall be annulled."

The report records outcomes for the companies that began publication after day 120. Of those 106, 66 Certificates of Publication have been accepted by the New York Department of State and none have been rejected, with the remaining filings pending review or still in process. Across the full sample, LLC Publishers has submitted 534 Certificates of Publication to the Department of State, of which 497 have been accepted and none have been rejected.

Arneja described how filings past the 120-day mark are handled:

"Operationally there is no separate track. The notice runs once a week for six weeks in the two designated newspapers, the affidavits come back from the papers, and the Certificate of Publication goes to the Department of State. Of the 534 certificates we have filed, none has been rejected."

Arneja added:

"What a specific company should do about its own situation is a question for an attorney who knows the facts. The operational record only describes what happened to these filings."

Bills addressing the LLC publication requirement remain in committee in both chambers of the New York State Legislature, Senate Bill 6483 and Assembly Bill 3546 in the 2025-2026 session.

LLC Publishers (https://www.llcpublishers.com) is a specialist New York LLC publication service operating across all 62 New York counties. It is not a law firm and does not provide legal services or legal advice. Because it works in every county, it publishes the notice required by Section 206 in the county on each LLC's record and does not require a change of county in order to publish. It handles newspaper placement, affidavit collection, and Certificate of Publication filing with the New York Department of State.

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