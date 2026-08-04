September 11: A Memoir by William Groneman III

FDNY Captain Reflects on September 11 in 25th Anniversary Edition of Personal Memoir

Excellent perspective from one of the many FDNY firefighters doing their part. Very moving, personal memoir of that terrible day and the months that followed.” — Steven Schindler, Award Winning Author

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, retired New York City Fire Department Captain William Groneman III revisits one of the defining days of his life in September 11: A Memoir – Special 25th Anniversary Edition, available August 11, 2026, from Firefly Publishing.On the morning of September 11, 2001, Groneman was spending a quiet day at Jones Beach when a radio broadcast reported that a plane had struck the World Trade Center. As captain of FDNY Engine 308 in Queens, he immediately returned to duty, joining thousands of firefighters responding to the unfolding tragedy in Lower Manhattan.In this memoir, Groneman recounts the events of that day and the difficult weeks that followed as firefighters searched for survivors, recovered those who had perished, battled persistent fires, answered emergency calls across New York City, and mourned the loss of 343 members of the FDNY.The Special 25th Anniversary Edition includes new reflections on how September 11 continues to affect those who lived through it and why preserving these personal accounts remains important for future generations.Following his retirement from the FDNY, Groneman settled in Kerrville, Texas, where he writes and lectures on subjects including the Alamo, Davy Crockett, John Steinbeck, the history of the New York City Fire Department, and September 11. He is the author of numerous books, including Eyewitness to the Alamo and David Crockett: Hero of the Common Man. His novel The Minstrel Boy earned Third Place for Pre-2010 Historical Fiction in the 2024 BookFest Awards.More than two decades after the attacks, September 11: A Memoir offers a firsthand perspective on a day that changed countless lives while honoring the men and women who answered the call to serve.Book InformationSeptember 11: A Memoir – Special 25th Anniversary EditionBy William Groneman III• Publication Date: August 11, 2026• Trade Paperback: 224 pages• ISBN: 979-8-89299-168-1• Retail Price: $14.99• eBook ISBN: 979-8-89299-169-8• eBook Price: $6.99• Available through Ingram Content Group and wherever books are sold.Media ContactChris Enss 916-216-0995Roan & Weatherford

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