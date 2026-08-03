Paul Oakenfold Releases Mission Underground (Perfecto Records) Album & Announces North American Tour

Album Cover

The Album Is A Powerful New Fusion of Trance Classics, Techno Energy and Electronic Music Innovation.

I’ve always been about pushing boundaries, exploring new production possibilities and moving the sound forward. I wanted to create fresh interpretations of these classics alongside brand-new music.” — Paul Oakenfold

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic music pioneer Paul Oakenfold returns with Mission Underground, the highly anticipated second installment of his Mission album series, a bold new project that reimagines some of trance music’s most iconic records while pushing the genre into exciting new territory. Paul Oakenfold's Mission Underground (Perfecto Records) album is available everywhere starting July 31st, 2026. The highly-anticipated "Mission Underground Tour" will hit North America at the top of October and will run through the entire month and into November, 2026.

Bringing together an extraordinary lineup of artists spanning multiple generations of electronic music, Mission Underground features collaborations and remixes from Armin van Buuren, Marie Vaunt, Carl Cox, Ferry Corsten, Markus Schulz, Infected Mushroom, ARGY, 2ŁØT and more. The result is a collection that honors trance’s rich legacy while embracing the darker textures and underground energy of contemporary techno. Arriving as trance enjoys a worldwide resurgence across clubs, festivals and streaming platforms, Mission Underground celebrates the melodic euphoria, positivity and emotional connection that helped define the genre while showcasing its continued evolution.

From uplifting, high-BPM anthems to deeper, more driving productions, the album reflects Oakenfold’s enduring commitment to innovation and his ability to remain at the forefront of electronic music culture. Album highlights include the brand-new Paul Oakenfold and Ferry Corsten collaboration “Metaverse,” the powerful Markus Schulz collaboration “Orange,” a new Full On Fluoro Mix of Oakenfold’s recent single “Masquerade” featuring 2ŁØT, and fresh interpretations of beloved dance music classics including “Not Over Yet,” “Bullet In The Gun,” “Power of American Natives,” “Southern Sun,” and “ResuRection.”

“I’ve always been about pushing boundaries, exploring new production possibilities and moving the sound forward,” says Paul Oakenfold. “I wanted to create fresh interpretations of these classics alongside brand-new music while bringing in artists from both trance and techno to celebrate the underground spirit of both genres and continue evolving the sound that we all love.”

Chris Sills, Head of Perfecto Records, adds, “It’s a privilege to be part of this journey with Paul and watch his vision take shape.

Musically, Paul’s always been ambitious and unafraid to experiment. With this album and tour, he’s done it again.”

MISSION UNDERGROUND TRACK LISTING

1. Armin van Buuren x Paul Oakenfold - Sonata (Jerome Isma-ae Remix)

2. Paul Oakenfold x Markus Schulz x Grace - Not Over Yet

3. Warrior - Warrior (Paul Oakenfold Remix)

4. Paul Oakenfold x Man With No Name - Sugar Rush

5. Paul Oakenfold & Infected Mushroom - I’m Alive (Anna Tur Remix)

6. Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto - Bullet In The Gun (BLR Remix)

7. Paul Oakenfold x Ferry Corsten – Metaverse

8. Paul Oakenfold x Markus Schulz - Orange

9. Dance 2 Trance - Power of American Natives (Paul Oakenfold Remix)

10. Carl Cox x Paul Oakenfold – Concentrate (Bryan Kearney Remix)

11. LSG - Netherworld (Paul Oakenfold & LUSU Remix)

12. Paul Oakenfold ft. 2ŁØT- Masquerade (Full On Fluoro Mix)

13. Paul Oakenfold x Daxson x RAM - RAMsterdam

14. Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998

15. Paul Oakenfold - Southern Sun (Will Atkinson Remix)

16. ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection

About Paul Oakenfold

Paul Oakenfold is a three-time GRAMMY® Nominee who is universally recognized as one of the founding architects of modern global DJ culture. Twice-voted DJ Mag’s “#1 DJ in the World,” Oakenfold helped bring electronic music into the global mainstream and transform DJing from underground clubs into stadiums, festivals, film and mainstream pop culture worldwide. Over the course of his legendary career, Oakenfold has produced for and/or toured with major artists including: Madonna, U2, Pet Shop Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Jackson, Cher, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, Elvis Presley, Beyoncé, Drake, Hunter S. Thompson, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Nelly Furtado, Miguel, Radiohead, Pharrell Williams, CeeLo Green, Mark Ronson and others.

Oakenfold has an extensive catalog of music in film, gaming and television, including appearances in: Swordfish, Shrek 2, The Bourne Identity and Big Brother. His syndicated radio shows boast millions of listeners each week, with his groundbreaking BBC Radio 1 “Goa Mix” remaining one of the most influential sets ever to be broadcast. His studio album, Bunkka (Maverick), paved the way for a fusion of electronic music and hip-hop that helped EDM become a global commercial force.

As a DJ, behind-the-decks is where Paul Oakenfold comes alive; he helped fuel the explosion of nightlife from Ibiza to Las Vegas with his DJ residencies and he performed at venues including: Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Park And Ampitheatre and Wembley Stadium. Oakenfold also performed at exotic and unexpected locations, including: The Great Wall of China, Stonehenge, Mount Everest Base Camp, the Galapagos Islands, and at the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games. For more information, visit www.PaulOakenfold.com.

Paul Oakenfold, Mission Underground (Perfecto Records): https://PRFCT.lnk.to/MissionUnderground.

Tickets to Paul Oakenfold's Mission Underground Tour: https://pauloakenfold.com/tours.

Media Contact:

Emily Tan Media Relations

EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com

https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com

Label Contact:

Chris Sills

chris@perfectorecords.com

https://perfectorecords.com/

Management:

Alon Shulman

alon@worldfamousgroup.com

+44 (0)7973 832 406

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