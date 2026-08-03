House Of Worship Announces Nationwide Theatrical Event August 23

Fandango in Partnership with The Fuel Music, Ori Music, K-LOVE and Air1 Brings House of Worship to Theaters Nationwide; Tickets Available Now on Fandango

What drew me to House of Worship was the opportunity to be a part of something that unites generations through songs that have shaped the Church.” — Michael W. Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- House of Worship will make its nationwide theatrical debut beginning Aug. 23. Distributed through Fandango, the film will premiere in more than 400 theaters across the U.S. Presented by The Fuel Music and Ori Music in association with K-LOVE and Air1, the special cinematic event brings together 25 of worship music's most influential artists and songwriters to celebrate the songs that have shaped the modern Church for generations.Tickets, movie times, exclusive gift card and more are available now at https://fandan.co/HouseOfWorship The House of Worship film shares a bold revival of the anthems that have shaped modern worship across the world. Through cinematic storytelling and intimate interviews, the film explores the origins and impact of these songs, revealing how they have shaped the hearts of worship leaders, songwriters and congregations across generations and nations.Executive produced by four-time GRAMMYand 45-time Dove Awards-winner Michael W. Smith and Dove Award-winning, RIAA Gold-selling Australian worship pioneer Darlene Zschech, songs for the film and companion 13-song album were recorded in-the-round at World Wide Stages (Spring Hill, TN). All 25 artists collaborated to reimagine classics, share behind-the-scenes stories and offer a fresh and inspiring musical expression that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of worship music.“What drew me to House of Worship was the opportunity to be a part of something that unites generations through songs that have shaped the Church,” says Michael W. Smith. “These songs have truly been anthems of worship for believers around the world, decade after decade. And to sing them with so many leaders in different seasons of ministry, all joined in worship, was something I will never forget!”“I know that this will be a great blessing to your community of faith as together we gather around the name of Jesus,” says Zschech. “Every song is a prayer rising from sons and daughters crying out to God together.”“World Vision is thrilled to sponsor this once-in-a-lifetime project that will both unite and bless churchgoers around the world,” says Edgar Sandoval Sr., President / CEO of World Vision. “We have partnered with Christian music artists for over 30 years to bring more help to vulnerable children in Jesus’ name.”Featured in the film and on the album are Brenton Brown, Brian and Jenn Johnson, Brian Doerksen, CeCe Winans, Charity Gayle, Chris Brown (Elevation Worship), Chris McClarney, Christy Nockels, Cody Carnes, Darlene Zschech, Ed Cash (We The Kingdom), Hillary Scott (Lady A), Israel Houghton, Josh Baldwin, Kari Jobe, Leeland Mooring, Martin Smith, Matt Redman, Michael W. Smith, Mitch Wong, Naomi Raine, Pat Barrett, Paul Baloche and Tim Hughes. Together, these artists have received 48 GRAMMY Awards (142 nominations), 183 Dove Awards, and 29 nominations for this year’s 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards.Live-recorded song performances featured in the House of Worship film include:01. Open The Eyes Of My Heart — House of Worship, Paul Baloche & Chris McClarney02. Come Now Is The Time To Worship — House of Worship, Brian Doerksen & Leeland03. Everlasting God — House of Worship, Brenton Brown & Pat Barrett04. I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever — House of Worship, Martin Smith & Josh Baldwin05. The Heart Of Worship — House of Worship, Matt Redman & Hillary Scott06. I Give You My Heart — House of Worship & Mitch Wong07. Jesus At The Center — House of Worship, Israel Houghton & Naomi Raine08. Mighty To Save — House of Worship, Christy Nockels & Mitch Wong09. Here I Am To Worship — House of Worship, Tim Hughes & Cody Carnes10. Breathe — House of Worship, Kari Jobe, Jenn Johnson & Brian Johnson11. How Great Is Our God — House of Worship, Ed Cash & Charity Gayle12. Shout To The Lord — House of Worship, CeCe Winans & Darlene Zschech13. Agnus Dei — House of Worship, Michael W. Smith & Chris BrownProduced by Paul Mabury and John Hartley, House of Worship features Michael W. Smith on piano; twice GRAMMY-winning Mabury on drums; three-time GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning Dwan Hill on organ; Stu Garrard on guitar; David Curran on bass; and more stellar musicians.The concept, ideation and creative content for House of Worship comes from industry veterans and co-executive producers Danny McGuffey, Steve Nicolle and John Hartley.All the latest House of Worship project music, news and more, can be found at:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/houseofworship.music TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@houseofworship.music? Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/houseofworship.life Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1Ej0ecY99HT6WiwAn6aB24 Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/house-of-worship/1829925912 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HouseOfWorshipMusic Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B0FNDN42HN/house-of-worship About Fandango:Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across discovery, ticketing, reviews, and at-home streaming. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards. Fandango helps fans discover, watch, collect, and enjoy entertainment wherever and whenever they choose.About The Fuel Music:Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-Platinum artists. ( www.thefuelmusic.com About ORI Music:Ori Music is committed to creating, funding and creatively directing impactful content that inspires, uplifts and fosters hope, guiding people across the globe toward intimacy with God. For more information, visit http://orimusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For House of Worship press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/HouseOfWorship-Press Contact:

House Of Worship Theatrical Trailer

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