Governor Lamont Encourages Residents To Shop Connecticut Grown During National Farmers’ Market Week

National Farmers’ Market Week is August 2 to 8, 2026



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is encouraging Connecticut residents to support local farms during National Farmers’ Market Week – which runs from August 2 to 8, 2026 – by visiting some of the more than 120 farmers’ markets statewide and purchasing locally grown products designated with the Connecticut Grown logo.

A list of every certified farmers’ market in Connecticut, along with an interactive map of locations, can be found online at ctgrown.gov/farmersmarkets. That website also contains information about food assistance programs that are accepted at farmers’ markets.

Governor Lamont has issued a proclamation declaring the week as Connecticut Farmers’ Market Week.

“We are proud of the many farms we have in Connecticut that are growing healthy, nutritious food, connecting our state’s residents to food that is grown, raised, harvested, and prepared right here in our own neighborhoods,” Governor Lamont said. “I strongly encourage everyone in Connecticut to visit some of the more than 120 farmers’ markets we have in our state, where you can not only get good food to nourish your family, but you can also support local farms and the many local workers employed by these small businesses.”

From the ground to the Sound, Connecticut has nearly 5,000 farms working more than 370,000 acres to bring fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, shellfish, maple, honey, plants, and many other products to residents, and contributing $4 billion to the state’s economy annually.

Farmers’ markets are especially critical for Connecticut’s small and medium-sized farms, including new and beginning farmers, that rely on direct-to-consumer market opportunities to grow their farming operations.

“Connecticut boasts a thriving farmers’ market scene because of the farmers, market managers, and volunteers who make them possible,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said. “These markets keep Connecticut Grown food accessible and strengthen food security in every community. Whether you a first-time market goer or a seasoned shopper, I encourage everyone to visit a farmers’ market this week, meet a farmer, and bring home something new.”

“Farmers’ markets are much more than a place to buy fresh produce—they’re where our communities come together,” Lori Cochran-Dougall, president of the Connecticut Farmers Market Association, said. “This week is a chance to celebrate the hard work of our farmers and market managers/directors. We are honored Governor Lamont recognizes our contributions through this proclamation. CFMA’s ongoing educational programming, such as the Food Policy Forum, help ensure that the people running and supporting these markets have a real voice in shaping the future of local food in Connecticut.”

The Lamont administration is committed to ensuring that every resident, regardless of income, can enjoy the benefits of fresh, locally grown food. That’s why many farmers’ markets across Connecticut proudly accept food assistance benefits, including:

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) : Many markets accept SNAP, and offer SNAP-doubling programs, allowing recipients to stretch their food dollars and purchase twice as much eligible product.

Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) : Eligible WIC participants and seniors can receive additional benefits to purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, herbs, and honey (seniors only) at certified farmers’ markets.

When residents choose Connecticut Grown products, they help ensure that farms remain viable and that communities continue to benefit from fresh, local products.

Consumers are encouraged to visit CTGrown.org to explore the wide variety of Connecticut Grown products available throughout the season.