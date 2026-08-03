ALMA Chicago selected by Ariana Grande's Brighter Days Ahead Foundation for three Chicago concerts, with a portion of proceeds supporting its work.

The recognition is more than a moment on one of the world's biggest concert tours, it's a chance to introduce people to ALMA that has spent 37 years ensuring people feel seen, supported, and valued.” — Manuel Hernandez, Executive Director of ALMA Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALMA Chicago Selected by Ariana Grande's Brighter Days Ahead Foundation for Three Chicago Concerts

The nearly 40-year-old organization builds power and belonging for Latinx LGBTQ+ communities, will be featured during all three Chicago tour stops, with a portion of proceeds supporting its work.



ALMA Chicago will take center stage alongside one of the world's biggest pop stars this week after being selected by Ariana Grande's Brighter Days Ahead Foundation to be featured during her Chicago concerts at the United Center on August 3, 5, and 6. Through the partnership, a portion of the proceeds of Ariana Grande’s Chicago shows will support ALMA while introducing thousands of fans to its mission of expanding power, safety, and belonging for Latinx LGBTQ+ communities.

The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation supports organizations that expand access to mental health resources, protect vulnerable communities, and respond with care and compassion in moments of crisis.

For ALMA, the recognition is more than a moment on one of the world's biggest concert tours — it's a chance to introduce a broader audience to an organization that has spent nearly four decades building community, developing leaders, advocating for justice, and ensuring people feel seen, supported, and valued.

Founded in 1989 during the height of the AIDS epidemic, ALMA has grown into one of the nation's leading Latinx LGBTQ+ organizations. In 2025 alone, ALMA served more than 600 families through referrals, the Advocacy Leadership Institute, the ALMA Creates Arts Fellowship, and Legislative Town Halls.

“Some of the most important conversations at ALMA begin with a phone call,” said Manuel Hernandez, Executive Director of ALMA Chicago. “It’s someone searching for hope, trying to find community, or reaching out during one of the most vulnerable moments of their life. Those are the moments that define our work.”

At a time when LGBTQ+ communities, particularly transgender young people and members of immigrant families, continue to navigate uncertainty and barriers to opportunity, ALMA remains committed to creating a space where people are welcomed, affirmed, and empowered. Every day, the organization connects individuals and families with leadership opportunities, critical resources, and affirming networks of support.

"Having the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation recognize ALMA and invest in our work is incredibly meaningful because visibility creates possibility. Every person who discovers ALMA is another person who can find community, become an advocate, or help ensure that someone else knows they belong. That's how movements grow," Hernandez said.

For nearly 40 years, ALMA has shown that when people have access to support and opportunity, they build stronger communities. Thanks to the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, thousands more Chicagoans will discover ALMA's mission, and the communities it has served for nearly 40 years.

Interviews with ALMA leadership are available upon request.

About ALMA Chicago

Founded in 1989, ALMA Chicago is a Latinx LGBTQ+ organization that builds power through advocacy, leadership development, community organizing, arts and culture, and civic engagement. ALMA works to ensure Latinx LGBTQ+ people and their families have the resources, opportunities, and support they need to thrive while advancing equity and justice throughout Chicago and beyond.

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