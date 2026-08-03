VandS Clinic Expands Specialized Beauty Destinations Across Seoul for Global Patients

State-of-the-art treatment room at VandS Clinic equipped with advanced medical aesthetic technologies for personalized care. Modern waiting lounge at VandS Clinic featuring personalized body line management and non-surgical body contouring program guides. Private and comfortable treatment suites at VandS Clinic designed to ensure a seamless aesthetic care experience for international patients.

VandS Clinic expands its Seoul network with specialized centers for lifting, body contouring, and regenerative glass skin care for global patients

Personalized consultation is the foundation of effective aesthetic care. Combining advanced technology with tailored plans helps patients achieve natural-looking results” — VandS Clinic Executive Team

SEOUL CITY, 기타, SOUTH KOREA, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VandS Clinic Expands Specialized Beauty Destinations Across Seoul, Bringing Personalized High-Tech Aesthetic Care Closer to Global Patients

Beauty travelers today are seeking more than just aesthetic procedures—they want personalized treatment plans, advanced technology, minimal downtime, and clinics that understand the needs of international visitors. Responding to this growing demand, VandS Clinic, Korea's largest beauty and aesthetic medical network, continues expanding its specialized regional footprint across Seoul with distinct clinical centers in Seongsu, Sinchon, and Hwagok.

As the network moves toward its goal of 75 branches across South Korea and Japan by the end of 2026, each new location has been developed with a unique medical focus while maintaining the same physician-led standards, transparent pricing, and multilingual services that have made VandS Clinic a trusted destination for patients from around the world.

Rather than offering identical treatment menus at every location, VandS Clinic strategically develops each branch around specific aesthetic concerns—allowing patients to receive highly personalized care supported by the latest medical technology.

Seongsu Introduces Customized Lifting and Skin Regeneration Treatments with Advanced Technologies

As interest in non-surgical lifting continues to grow, VandS Clinic Seongsu provides customized treatment combinations using advanced lifting technologies, including XERF, Ulthera Prime, and Onda Lifting, along with ECM regenerative skin boosters such as Re2O and CellREDM. These treatments are designed to address concerns such as reduced elasticity, sagging skin, and changes in facial contours.

Because each lifting device works through different energy delivery methods and skin depths, VandS Clinic Seongsu focuses on personalized consultations to determine the most suitable combination based on each patient’s skin condition and goals. By combining lifting treatments with ECM-based skin boosters, patients can also receive comprehensive care focused on both skin firmness and regeneration.

Located directly in front of Seongsu Station, VandS Clinic Seongsu offers convenient access for both domestic and international visitors. With English-language interpretation support available, overseas patients can comfortably receive consultations and treatments while enjoying the surrounding Seongsu area, including popular pop-up stores and shopping destinations.

Sinchon Gains Attention for Non-Surgical Body Contouring with Body Quick ZeroFat

As summer approaches and lighter clothing reveals more of the body’s contours, interest in non-surgical body contouring treatments for areas such as the arms, abdomen, and thighs continues to grow. VandS Clinic Sinchon offers personalized fat-reduction solutions with treatments such as Body Quick ZeroFat, a fat-dissolving injection designed to help manage localized fat concerns without surgery, incisions, or anesthesia.

Fat-dissolving injections work by delivering active ingredients to targeted areas to help reduce the size of fat cells, making them a popular option for patients seeking a more convenient approach to body line management. To celebrate its first anniversary, VandS Clinic Sinchon is also offering promotional programs, including a Body Quick ZeroFat trial experience from KRW 79,000 and Re2O ECM skin booster treatments for KRW 390,000, allowing patients to combine body contouring care with skin regeneration.

Located directly in front of Sinchon Station, VandS Clinic Sinchon provides convenient access for both local and international patients. With multilingual consultation support available, overseas visitors can receive professional guidance and treatment comfortably while addressing body contouring and skin rejuvenation goals during their stay in Korea.

Hwagok Introduces Needle-Free Skin Rejuvenation with WiQo Toning and Pico Laser Technology

For patients seeking brighter, more even skin tone without injections or significant downtime, VandS Clinic Hwagok introduces its WiQo Toning program, combining advanced Pico Toning technology with the innovative WiQo Uno topical skin booster.

The treatment combines picosecond laser technology with a topical skin booster to help improve pigmentation, uneven skin tone, and overall skin texture. By enhancing the absorption of active ingredients through the skin, the procedure provides a comfortable alternative for patients who prefer a needle-free approach to skin rejuvenation.

With minimal downtime, WiQo Toning is especially popular among international patients who need to return to their daily schedules or depart Korea shortly after treatment.

Conveniently located near Gimpo International Airport and directly in front of Hwagok Station, VandS Clinic Hwagok provides easy access for overseas visitors seeking advanced aesthetic treatments before their departure.

One Network, One Standard of Excellence

Although each branch offers its own specialized expertise, every VandS Clinic location follows the same rigorous medical standards across the network.

Patients receive individualized consultations with experienced physicians, evidence-based treatment planning, access to advanced aesthetic technologies, transparent pricing, and multilingual assistance designed specifically for international visitors.

This unified approach allows VandS Clinic to deliver consistent, high-quality care while giving patients the flexibility to choose the location best suited to their personal beauty goals.

As beauty tourism continues to evolve, VandS Clinic remains committed to redefining the patient experience—bringing together innovation, accessibility, and personalized medicine to help people achieve healthier, more confident skin with treatments tailored to their unique needs.

With continued expansion throughout Korea and Japan, the network is strengthening its position not simply as the country's largest aesthetic clinic group, but as a destination where advanced technology and individualized care come together to shape the future of medical beauty.

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