Deployment Readiness Begins at the Motor Pool

CAMP SCHWAB, Okinawa, Japan – before Marines arrive at a training area, motor vehicle mechanics are in the motor pool inspecting vehicles, diagnosing problems and preparing the vehicles Marines rely on.

For Lance Cpl. Eliceo Rodriguez, an automotive maintenance technician with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, his work begins with a simple objective: ensuring every vehicle leaving the motor pool is safe, reliable and ready for the Marines who depend on it.

“My job is making sure every truck is safe for the driver, other drivers on the road, and the Marines working on it,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is deployed to Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Throughout the deployment, he performed quality control responsibilities within his section, helping maintain the battalion’s tactical vehicle fleet in support of training and operations throughout the First Island Chain in the Western Pacific.

“Whether supporting Marines in the field or troubleshooting vehicles in the motor pool, the mission never changes,” Rodriguez said.

For Rodriguez, replacing components is often the easiest portion of the job. The greater challenge lies in determining what actually needs to be repaired.

For months, one Joint Light Tactical Vehicle consistently challenged the maintenance section. Previous troubleshooting pointed toward failed batteries and a faulty starter, but those repairs addressed only the symptoms rather than the root cause, preventing the vehicle from operating properly.

Rather than accepting the earlier diagnosis, Rodriguez began the troubleshooting process again.

“It’s like playing detective,” Rodriguez said. "You have to follow your leads and narrow everything down until you find where the problem is.”

Working methodically through electrical schematics, he traced the JLTV’s communication system one connection at a time. After removing portions of the vehicle’s front end and inspecting the wiring harness, Rodriguez and the maintenance section found a single connector pin that had backed out, preventing the vehicle’s electronic modules from communicating with one another.

While the repair itself took only moments, finding the fault required creative, methodical examination. Instead of replacing major, expensive components, the section repaired the connector, returned the JLTV to service, and saved the unit from unnecessarily replacing functioning parts.

“Nobody really thought it was going to run properly again,” Rodriguez said. “Now it’s back on the road. That gives you a sense of accomplishment.”

Moments like that continue to motivate him.

Each difficult diagnosis becomes another opportunity to learn. Every lesson makes the next repair a little easier and gives Rodriguez knowledge he can share with the Marines working alongside him.

“Once you figure out a problem and run into it again, you know what to do,” Rodriguez said. “You become more efficient, and then you can teach other people. Sometimes you spend a full day troubleshooting and get nowhere. Then you come back the next day, keep trying, and eventually find something you missed.”

Automotive maintenance is often reduced to replacing worn parts or fixing broken vehicles, but Rodriguez believes the profession requires much more: patience, critical thinking and a willingness to continue learning long after the schoolhouse ends. “Technical proficiency,” he said, “is built through knowledge and persistence.” Before Marines step onto another range, board a vehicle, or begin another exercise, someone has already spent hours making sure the equipment is ready and reliable.

“Nobody wakes up knowing everything about these vehicles,” Rodriguez said. “The schoolhouse cannot teach you all of that, so you have to keep learning on your own.”

Every repaired vehicle represents another opportunity for Marines to train, another lesson shared with the next mechanic and another step toward ensuring 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines is ready for whatever comes next.