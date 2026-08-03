Vissla Launches the Jort: A Denim-Inspired Boardshort Built for the Water

The surf brand's newest boardshort brings the workwear look to the lineup in three builds, including an Ecolastic version and a boys' cut.

Everyone on the design team had a story about surfing in cut-off jeans as a kid. The Jort is that memory, rebuilt in fabric that actually belongs in the water.” — Mike Fig, Director of Ecommerce, Vissla

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vissla, the California surf brand built for creators and innovators, has released the Jort , a denim-inspired boardshort designed to look like a cut-off jean and perform like a technical surf trunk. The launch comes with a short film, "Born To Rip," and a tagline that explains the whole idea: denim is for ripping.Some ideas feel inevitable in hindsight. Surfers have been cutting jeans into shorts since before leashes existed. They just paddled out in cotton that never dried and chafed by the third wave. The Jort keeps the attitude and fixes the fabric: Vissla's Cocotex and recycled poly blend, a material derived in part from coconut husk, with four-way stretch, quick-dry performance, and the visual grain of vintage denim.The Jort ships in three builds, each available in Denim and Black. The Jort 21 inch is the fixed waist flagship, full below-the-knee coverage in the classic silhouette. The Jort 17.5 inch Ecolastic swaps in an elastic waist for the grab-and-go version, part of Vissla's Ecolastic line. The Jort 18 inch Boys brings a longer modern fit to the youth range. All three carry the brand's To Protect and Surf commitment to building performance product without the environmental cost of conventional fabrics.The "Born To Rip" launch film and the full story behind the design are published on the Vissla journal , and the Jort is available now at vissla.com About VisslaVissla is a premium surf and lifestyle brand founded in 2013 in Aliso Viejo, California. The brand designs performance wetsuits, boardshorts, apparel, and accessories that support creators, innovators, and the natural environment. Vissla is worn by a global team of surfers and supports the Cosmic Creek contest series. Learn more at vissla.com.

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