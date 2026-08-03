Interfaith Peace Centre Condemns Antisemitic Attacks on Jewish Communities in Toronto and Montreal

IPC is a partner with AMMWEC National Coalition Against Antisemitism & Hate

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- *Interfaith Peace Centre, Toronto Condemns Antisemitic Attacks on Toronto Jewish-Owned Bakeries**August 1, 2026*The Interfaith Peace Centre strongly condemns the attacks on two Toronto locations of Kiva's Bagel Bar, a Jewish-owned bakery chain. On July 26, 2026, one location was struck by gunfire while another had its front window smashed. Although no injuries were reported, these acts of violence and intimidation are deeply disturbing. Toronto Police's Hate Crime Unit is investigating the incidents.The Interfaith Peace Centre also condemns the deeply alarming incidents reported in Montreal within the past 24 hours. Nöam, a popular kosher restaurant, was gutted by a fire that police are investigating as suspected arson after surveillance footage reportedly showed an individual setting the blaze. Hours later, Israeli soccer player Dor Turgeman was reportedly targeted with chants of “Death to Israel” during a match between the New England Revolution and CF Montréal, with objects allegedly thrown toward him after he scored. These incidents represent a terrifying escalation in the intimidation of Jewish and Israeli people in Canada and demand an urgent, unified response from law enforcement, elected leaders, faith communities, and civil society.These attacks come just weeks after the deadly antisemitic shooting in Montreal and amid a deeply troubling rise in antisemitic incidents targeting Jewish Canadians. Such acts of hate are not only attacks on individual businesses—they are attacks on the safety, dignity, and freedom of an entire community."An attack motivated by antisemitism is an attack on the values of justice, peace, and human dignity that bind our communities together," said Naeem Khan, Board president of the Interfaith Peace Centre. "We stand in unwavering solidarity with our Jewish neighbours and call on all Canadians to reject hatred in every form. There can be no place for antisemitism in our country. We also urge governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure that Jewish institutions, businesses, and places of worship receive the protection they need to remain safe and secure."The Interfaith Peace Centre commends Toronto Police's Hate Crime Unit for its investigation and calls for those responsible to be identified and held fully accountable. The Centre also urges federal, provincial, and municipal leaders to strengthen measures that protect Jewish communities from hate-motivated violence and intimidation.The Interfaith Peace Centre remains committed to fostering understanding, dialogue, and cooperation among people of all faiths. We call on all Canadians to stand together in solidarity against antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, and every form of hatred and discrimination.*Media Contact:*Ahmad Naeem KhanBoard PresidentInterfaith Peace CentreEmail: anaeemkhan@hotmail.com

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