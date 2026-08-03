Independent Blind Laboratory Test Finds Boss Mesh™ Significantly Stronger Than Two Leading Security Mesh Brands

Independent blind testing found Boss Mesh™ averaged 7,421 pounds of peak tensile strength—approximately 75% greater than competing security meshes tested

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boss Security Screens today announced the results of an independent blind laboratory tensile strength evaluation showing that Boss Mesh™, the only woven security screen mesh manufactured in the United States, significantly outperformed two leading security mesh products in peak tensile load testing.The testing was conducted by Element Materials Technology, an independent testing laboratory. Three woven stainless steel security mesh samples were submitted anonymously and identified only as Sample B, Sample C, and Sample H. The laboratory did not know the identity of any sample during testing. Only after testing was complete were the products identified as:Sample B – Boss Mesh™ 12x12 mesh per square inch using .035" diameter wireSample C – 10x10 mesh per square inch mesh using .035" diameter wireSample H – 11x11 mesh per square inch using .032" diameter wireAccording to the laboratory reports, Boss Mesh™ recorded an average peak tensile load of 7,421 pounds across a four-inch-wide test specimen. The other company's 10x10 per sq inch using .035" diameter wire averaged 4,401 pounds, while the 11x11 mesh using .032" averaged 4,086 pounds under the same testing protocol.The Boss Mesh™ samples achieved peak loads of 7,444 pounds and 7,398 pounds, compared to 4,066 and 4,736 pounds for 11x11.035 mesh, and 4,071 and 4,101 pounds for 11x11x.032 mesh.Overall, Boss Mesh™ demonstrated approximately 75% greater average peak tensile strength than the competing security meshes evaluated in the blind test."We wanted facts—not marketing claims," said James Kerr, CEO of Boss Security Screens. "That's why we commissioned an independent laboratory to perform blind testing. The laboratory had no idea whose products they were testing. When the results came back, Boss Mesh™ delivered substantially higher tensile strength than the other leading security meshes."Why Tensile Strength MattersA security screen is only as strong as the material from which it is built. Tensile strength measures the amount of force required to pull the woven stainless steel mesh apart. Higher tensile strength can contribute to greater resistance against forced-entry attempts, although overall security performance also depends on the frame, fasteners, installation, and the complete security screen system.Boss Mesh™ is engineered for use in premium https://bosssecurityscreens.com/security-doors "> security screen doors https://bosssecurityscreens.com/security-window-screens ">security screen windows, and commercial security applications.The Only Woven Security Screen Mesh Manufactured in the United StatesBoss Mesh™ is proudly woven in the United States.To the company's knowledge, it is the only woven security screen mesh manufactured in the United States. Other major security screen mesh brands sold throughout the U.S. source their woven mesh from manufacturers located in China, Thailand, or Taiwan."American homeowners increasingly want products made in America," Kerr said. "We believed the security screen industry deserved an American-made woven mesh that delivers exceptional performance, consistent quality, and a dependable domestic supply chain."In addition to exceptional tensile strength, domestic manufacturing provides:Faster lead timesConsistent quality controlReliable supply chainsSupport for American manufacturing jobsResponsive technical supportAbout Boss Mesh™Boss Mesh™ is a premium woven stainless steel mesh engineered for demanding residential, commercial, architectural, and government security applications. Manufactured in the United States, Boss Mesh™ combines exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, visibility, and airflow for use in https://bosssecurityscreens.com/security-doors ">security screen doors, https://bosssecurityscreens.com/security-window-screens ">security screen windows, and other high-performance https://bosssecurityscreens.com/ ">security screens.For more information, visit https://bosssecurityscreens.com/ Media ContactJames KerrCEO, Boss Security Screens702-637-0255info@bosssecurityscreens.com

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