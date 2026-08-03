CircleHub Surpasses 45,000 Users in One Month As Celebrity Comedians Join the CircleHub Live Discovery Engine Waitlist

Demand for CircleHub continues to accelerate as the platform surpasses 45,000 pre registered users in under one month.

PHOENIZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOENIX, Arizona August 2026. CircleHub, the next generation social discovery platform powered by its CircleHub Live Discovery Engine, today announced that it has surpassed 40,000 pre-registered users in less than one month after officially opening its pre-registration waitlist.

The rapid growth reflects increasing demand for a platform built around discovering people, communities, creators, businesses, and opportunities through shared interests rather than traditional follower-based algorithms.

As momentum continues to build, CircleHub also announced that celebrity comedians are now participating in the CircleHub Live Discovery Engine, creating new opportunities for users to engage in live conversations and community private experiences.

"We're excited to see the response from our early community," said Kimi Ann, Spokesperson of CircleHub. "Surpassing 40,000 pre registered users in less than one month confirms that people are looking for a better way to discover meaningful connections. The CircleHub Live Discovery Engine is designed to help people discover conversations, communities, creators, and opportunities in real time."

Unlike traditional social platforms that primarily recommend content, the CircleHub Live Discovery Engine is designed to help users discover:

Live conversations Communities based on shared interests, Creators and entertainers, Businesses and local experiences, Professional networking opportunities, Exclusive private experiences and events.

CircleHub believes that the future of social networking is about helping people discover the right people—not simply more content.

With registrations continuing to grow, the company plans to announce additional platform features, creator initiatives, premium experiences, and strategic collaborations in the months leading up to its official launch.

Individuals interested in joining the growing community can learn more and reserve their place at https://www.joincirclehub.com.

About CircleHub

CircleHub is an upcoming social discovery platform built around the CircleHub Live Discovery Engine, helping people discover communities, creators, businesses, opportunities, and meaningful relationships through shared interests and real-time engagement.

Learn more at https://www.joincirclehub.com.

Media Contact

CircleHub Media Relations

Website: https://www.joincirclehub.com

Email: Contact@joincirclehub.com

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