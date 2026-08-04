Autio Brings Location-Based Audio Stories to Select Ford and Lincoln Vehicles

Ford Audio Road Trip Guide, powered by Autio, displayed on the in-vehicle touchscreen of a Ford Expedition.

With an embedded app experience, customers can seamlessly discover the history, culture, and hidden stories of the places around them as they drive

Autio turns every drive into a chance to discover the stories around you. Bringing that experience directly into Ford and Lincoln vehicles makes every journey more meaningful.” — Woody Sears, founder and CEO of Autio

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autio, the location-based audio storytelling platform, announced today that it is launching its embedded app directly into select Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the U.S. to help make road trips and everyday journeys even more enjoyable. This is the first time Autio will offer an embedded app experience directly into an automaker’s digital system.Autio adds a new layer of discovery to the driving experience for Ford and Lincoln customers and their passengers as they drive, whether it is a weekend errand, a summer road trip or traveling for the holidays. It helps you learn about the world around you as you travel to your destination.Before starting a trip, Ford and Lincoln customers and their passengers can easily launch the embedded app in the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience without logging in to the app or use their phone to access for a seamless experience. 1 Once in the app, based on the vehicle’s current location, a map with points of interest will appear on the in-vehicle display screen.While parked, drivers can tap on the points of interest to play a story to learn more, or the story will play automatically as they drive through and near cities, towns, scenic routes, national parks and landmarks across the U.S. Similar to a podcast experience, drivers and passengers can also proactively search and choose from more than 12,000 stories featuring history and interesting discoveries from recognizable voices such as Kevin Costner to enjoy on their drive.The Autio app will be available to customers who have vehicles with the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience. This includes 2025 model year and newer Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Navigator models, plus 2024 model year and newer Lincoln Nautilus models.To use the Autio app, eligible customers can simply download the Autio app directly from their vehicle via the Google Play Store. For customers to access and have the best possible experience, they will need to activate connectivity via Premium Connectivity or the Connectivity Package.For more information please visit: https://autio.com/ Available Connectivity features and functionality vary by model/trim and compatible devices. Package pricing, features, included plans, and term lengths vary by model. Some features may only be available while vehicle is parked. Owners can log into the Ford app to see specific features available to them. Credit card required for plan activation and automatically renews until cancelled. Terms apply.Google, Google Maps, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.About AutioAutio is a location-based audio storytelling platform that automatically plays stories about nearby places as people travel. The app features more than 25,000 stories globally, including more than 12,000 stories across the United States, with stories covering landmarks, cities, towns, national parks, cultural sites, scenic routes, and hidden histories. Autio has been recognized by Apple as App of the Day and won the Webby Award for Best Travel App.About Ford Motor CompanyFord Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles (“EVs”) along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at fromtheroad.ford.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.