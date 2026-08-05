Charlotte AI PR Strategist Barbara Rozgonyi Says Podcast Communities Build Trust, Visibility, and Human Connection
Charlotte AI PR strategist Barbara Rozgonyi shares how podcast communities build trust, authority, LinkedIn visibility, and growth at Empowered Podcasting 2026.
Charlotte AI PR strategist, AI keynote speaker, and Brighter Presence podcast host Barbara Rozgonyi will unpack this shift as a panelist at the third annual Empowered Podcasting Conference, taking place August 21–23, 2026, at the Hyatt Centric Charlotte SouthPark.
Rozgonyi will join the panel “Beyond the Download: Creating a Loyal Podcast Community,” where she will share practical ways for creators to look past raw download metrics and build spaces where listeners actively participate, collaborate, and advocate for the host.
“A download just means someone hit play,” said Rozgonyi. “A community means they cared enough to return, ask questions, contribute, and invite someone else into the conversation.”
Rozgonyi’s session will focus on concrete strategies for hosts, including how to invite direct listener feedback, create recurring interaction points, and turn passive audiences into loyal networks.
These principles carry weight far beyond traditional podcasting. Associations, B2B marketers, consultants, and executives are increasingly turning to audio shows to showcase expertise and establish direct relationships that don't depend on changing social media algorithms.
As search engines and platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity change how people discover experts, community interaction provides context that algorithms often miss. Listener questions, public discussions, and ongoing conversations generate authentic signal data that helps both search tools and human prospects understand an expert's true authority.
“AI speeds up information retrieval, but it can’t replace conversation,” Rozgonyi said. “Technology speeds up discovery, but trust still grows through shared experience and direct connection.”
An active podcast community also fuels broader PR and marketing goals, offering real-time insight into what an audience needs before making a buying, hiring, or booking decision.
“Visibility only matters if it prompts action,” Rozgonyi added. “The end goal isn’t just getting attention—it’s building enough trust for someone to take the next step.”
For Rozgonyi, community building has deep roots. She credits her early understanding of gathering spaces to her childhood church’s Community Room. Later in her career, she founded Independent Writers of the West and co-founded Social Media Club Chicago in 2008, growing the group to over 3,000 members across 60+ events. Today, she brings that same focus to client advisory programs, keynote speeches, and her Brighter Presence podcast.
The Empowered Podcasting Conference offers three panels, four interactive workshops, and networking for independent creators, entrepreneurs, and media professionals. Full schedule details and registration are available at empoweredpodcasting.com/conference. Attendees can use code EPCBR15 for a registration discount.
About Barbara Rozgonyi
Barbara Rozgonyi is a Charlotte-based, Chicago-connected AI PR LinkedIn and executive visibility strategist, keynote speaker, author, and founder of CoryWest Media. Drawing on more than 30 years of communications experience, including Fortune 100 internal communications expertise, she helps leaders and organizations build trusted brands through AI-informed public relations, executive visibility, LinkedIn strategy, and thought leadership. She publishes the long-running wiredPRworks blog, hosts the Brighter Presence podcast, and speaks nationally on AI, trust, and brand presence. Learn more at BarbaraRozgonyi.com and wiredPRworks.com.
Jean Turner
CoryWest Media
+1 630-207-7530
hello@barbararozgonyi.com
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