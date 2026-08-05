Charlotte AI PR Strategist Barbara Rozgonyi Says Podcast Communities Build Trust, Visibility, and Human Connection

About

CoryWest Media is a Fractional CMO/strategic communications and visibility consultancy working with leaders, organizations, associations, nonprofits, and growth-focused businesses that need greater clarity, discoverability, and authority in a crowded market. Founded by internationally recognized keynote speaker and AI PR strategist Barbara Rozgonyi, CoryWest Media guides Fractional CMO and workshop clients who have bold expertise but need stronger positioning, sharper messaging, and more effective visibility across search, social, media, and speaking platforms. Through the proprietary AURAS and 5D WIRED PR™ Frameworks, CoryWest Media delivers AI PR and visibility strategy, Fractional CMO leadership, executive thought leadership, LinkedIn training for teams and executive communications, podcast production and marketing, and customized keynotes and workshops. The firm supports clients in clarifying their message, strengthening credibility, expanding reach, and turning expertise into trust and opportunity. Rozgonyi is engaged by organizations and meeting planners for programs on AI integration, leadership communication, LinkedIn visibility, trust, influence, and brand authority. CoryWest Media works with clients to make their expertise easier to find, natural to trust, and impossible to ignore.

Barbara Rozgonyi | CEO, CoryWest Media | Top 100 Keynote Speaker | Fractional CMO | Digital PR Visionary