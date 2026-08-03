Global Leaders in National Security Rally Behind Congressional Candidate Joe Kaufman

Iranian opposition leader Quemars Naimi, Joe Kaufman & Brig. Gen. Yossi Kuperwasser Joe Kaufman & Dr. Mordechai Kedar Antelmo Terrades, Joe Kaufman, Emily Kaufman & Ambassador Dr. Luis Suárez

Israeli military leaders, Latin American champions of democracy, and security experts back Kaufman's decades of counterterrorism experience.

Joe Kaufman's decades-long work demonstrates the type of practical national security experience that is too often missing in public office.” — Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As foreign policy and national security become increasingly central to America's future, Republican congressional candidate Joe Kaufman, who is seeking to represent Florida's 25th Congressional District , continues to earn the support of internationally respected military leaders, intelligence officials, former political prisoners, and defenders of democracy from around the world.The growing coalition reflects what distinguishes Kaufman from nearly every other congressional candidate: almost three decades of hands-on experience in national security, counterterrorism, and international affairs.For more than twenty years, Kaufman has worked alongside the Iranian democratic opposition in its efforts to end the rule of the Islamic Republic. Together with Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, he co-founded Cyrus Force , an international movement supporting a free and democratic Iran. Over the years, Kaufman helped strengthen cooperation between the Iranian opposition and the Israeli government while working with international leaders to increase pressure on the Iranian regime. He also participated in major developments involving Iran, including the recent Twelve-Day War.Pahlavi, the internationally recognized leader of Iran's democratic opposition, has credited Kaufman with demonstrating an "unwavering commitment to ending the oppression of the Iranian people," praising his "passion, integrity, and extensive knowledge" in advancing the cause of a free and democratic Iran.Beyond his international work, Kaufman has spent decades investigating terrorist organizations, exposing extremist networks, working to disrupt organizations that support terrorism, and advocating for stronger national security policies. Most recently, he led the successful effort to stop a pro-Hamas conference planned for South Florida."For nearly three decades, I have worked alongside courageous people around the world who have risked everything to defend freedom and confront terrorism," Kaufman said. "To earn the confidence of leaders who have dedicated their lives to those same causes is one of the greatest honors of my career. When elected, I will bring that experience to Congress and fight every day to keep America strong, secure, and respected throughout the world."Among Kaufman's most prominent supporters is Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser, former Head of Research for the Israel Defense Forces Military Intelligence Directorate, former Director General of Israel's Ministry of Strategic Affairs, and Director of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.Gen. Kuperwasser stated, "Having worked alongside Joe Kaufman on issues involving the Iranian threat and regional security, I have come to respect his deep understanding of terrorism, intelligence, and the challenges facing the free world. His decades-long work demonstrates the type of practical national security experience that is too often missing in public office… Joe's election to Congress would bring valuable expertise and a principled commitment to confronting terrorism, strengthening America's strategic partnerships, and defending freedom."Kaufman has also earned the support of Dr. Mordechai Kedar, the internationally recognized Middle East scholar, former Israeli intelligence officer, and one of Israel's foremost experts on Islamic extremism.Dr. Kedar stated, "I have known Joe Kaufman through our shared commitment to confronting the Iranian regime, Islamic extremism, and international terrorism. Throughout the years, he has demonstrated unwavering dedication to protecting democratic societies and confronting dangerous ideologies… America needs leaders in Congress with real-world national security experience, and Joe Kaufman possesses the knowledge, courage, and commitment necessary to strengthen the security of the United States and its allies."Another prominent international supporter is Cecilia Chacón, Leader of Fuerza Popular in Peru's Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Peru's Congress and the equivalent of the U.S. House of Representatives.She said, "Peruvians understand from painful experience that terrorism must be confronted with courage and determination. Joe Kaufman has devoted decades to national security and the fight against terrorism while defending the democratic values our nations share… He possesses the knowledge, courage, and commitment needed in the United States Congress, and I am proud to endorse him."Collectively, these endorsements come from respected leaders in Israel, Venezuela, Peru, Cuba, and Mexico—individuals who have spent their careers confronting terrorism, authoritarian regimes, and threats to democratic societies. They include:• Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser, former Head of Research, IDF Military Intelligence; former Director General, Israel Ministry of Strategic Affairs.• Dr. Mordechai Kedar, former Israeli intelligence officer and internationally recognized Middle East scholar.• Iván Simonovis, former Venezuelan political prisoner and internationally respected security expert.• Antonio Ledezma, former Mayor of Caracas and former Venezuelan political prisoner.• Dr. Luis Suárez Hernández, Cuban-American ambassador and international human rights advocate.• Cecilia Chacón, Leader of Fuerza Popular in Peru's Chamber of Deputies.• Jacques Rodrich, Peruvian Senator.• Simón Levy, former Deputy Minister of Tourism of Mexico.At a time when the United States faces growing challenges from Iran, China, Russia, international terrorism, and transnational criminal organizations, Florida's 25th Congressional District has the opportunity to elect a representative with extensive firsthand experience in national security and foreign policy.Kaufman's campaign is centered on strengthening America's national security, restoring economic prosperity, lowering the cost of living, and defending the constitutional freedoms that define the United States.

Fmr Venezuelan political prisoner Iván Simonovis endorses Joe Kaufman for Congress

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