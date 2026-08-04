Earthbar launches The Protocol, a smoothie with Mateina Yerba Mate and inspired by the protocols of Dr. Andrew Huberman

The Protocol - by Earthbar + Mateina, created and approved by Dr. Andrew Huberman Clean Fuel for Body & Brain Intentional macros for ultimate performance

The formula combines Mateina's organic yerba mate with 26g protein, creatine, and collagen for focus, performance, and recovery.

As a long-time Yerba Mate drinker, I’ve found it offers the steadiest energy boost without the crash, while also keeping me hydrated,” — Dr. Andrew Huberman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earthbar, the premium nutrition brand nourishing high performers since 1971, announced the launch of The Protocol, a new smoothie developed in partnership with Mateina, the organic yerba mate brand, inspired by the protocols of Dr. Andrew Huberman.

A neuroscientist and tenured professor in the Departments of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine, Dr. Huberman’s research laboratory, the Huberman Lab, has made significant contributions to our understanding of brain development. The Protocol is designed to provide clean fuel for body and brain, built on the properties of yerbamate Huberman has long studied.

“As a long-time Yerba Mate drinker, I’ve found it offers the steadiest energy boost without the crash, while also keeping me hydrated,” said Huberman.

The Protocol is built around Mateina's organic, smoke-free yerba mate, which delivers gentle, natural caffeine alongside theobromine and theophylline — compounds associated with steady, sustained energy rather than the spike and crash of conventional caffeine sources.

"Yerba mate has fueled focus and endurance for centuries, and Earthbar understood that from the first conversation," said Mateina Founder & CEO, Nicolas Beaupré. "The Protocol introduces our yerba mate to a new audience in exactly the right context — as part of a smarter, more intentional approach to daily energy alongside ingredients they’re already incorporating into their daily routines."

The rest of the recipe is equally deliberate. A base of pineapple, mango, banana, and spinach provides fiber, antioxidants, and natural sweetness, with blue spirulina adding micronutrients and the smoothie's signature color. Creatine supports both cognitive and physical performance, while whey protein and collagen bring the total to 26 grams of protein per serving — enough to serve as a complete meal or a post-training refuel.

"The Protocol reflects how we think about nutrition at Earthbar — every ingredient has a purpose," said Bob Lustig, Earthbar Executive Chairman. “Introducing brands like Mateina elevates our offering, and the impact of Dr. Huberman’s partnership and passion for this product speaks volumes to what we are building.”

The Protocol is available now at all Earthbar locations nationwide, including standalone stores in Los Angeles and locations inside Equinox clubs. Guests can order the smoothie for pickup or delivery at order.earthbar.com or via the recently upgraded Earthbar app.

About Earthbar

Earthbar has been a wellness destination since 1971, known for nourishing the most health-obsessed high achievers. With locations nationwide and a full range of smoothies, supplements, and functional nutrition, Earthbar believes peak performance stems from peak nutrition — and is committed to sourcing the highest quality ingredients across all offerings. Be more than well. Learn more at earthbar.com.

Mateina and Dr. Huberman

The Protocol was created in collaboration with Mateina and inspired by the protocols of Dr. Andrew Huberman, designed to help you feel and perform at your best. Mateina's organic, smoke-free yerba mate delivers clean energy with zero sugar and zero crash, while Huberman's science-backed approach to focus, recovery, and performance shaped how this smoothie was built. Learn more at drinkmateina.com.

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