Jason Bishop & Talent INC. - Discovering New Face Actors for over 25 years!

Bishops Artist Group Talent Agency based in Leesburg, VA and representing talent in the DMV area!

Moving Talent Forward!” — Actors get discovered!

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leesburg, VA based talent placement and development agency Bishops Artist Group is making moves again throughout the United States this summer. Agency placement director Jason Bishop is quite excited for the August event. Jason Bishop is known in the industry for his spot on scouting ability with over 25+ years of experience in the industry. Bishop will be attending Talent INC. in Orlando, FL. Bishops Artist Group is one of the national directing companies for Talent INC. Bishops Artist is a boutique style mother agency that focuses on development, training, and international placement through the Talent INC. network.Jason Bishop scouts year round for Talent INC’s bi-annual seminar. Bishops Artist Group takes pride in being very selective when developing Models, Actors, Singers, and Dancers to showcase at the event. Bishop stated that “ his success stories” start with his national talent coach Dawn Rickus. Dawn has been Bishops Artist Groups first (and only pick) for over 2 decades for training and preparing talent for Talent INC. When Bishop receives compliments in regards to his many successes he states “I am just the mover and shaker behind the desk with a good eye for talent”. He gives Dawn and Talent INC. full credit for training talent prior to the event to set his talent up for success. Talent INC is first and foremost a networking event, educational event, and a get discovered event. Bishop is very selective he says because “first impressions are everything and this is one of the largest auditions in most entertainers careers”!Bishops Artist Group is now scouting for the Talent INC. Event. If you are ready to take your career in the entertainment industry to the next level or if you are looking for a place to start then please feel free to apply online at: https://www.bishopsartistgroup.com/bishopsartistgroup Media Contact:Bishops Artist Groupdirectoroftalent@bishopsartistgroup.com3016604938Source : International Casting Company LLCCategories : EntertainmentTags : Casting call , Talent agency , Actors , Models , SIngers , Dancers , Talent INC. , BIshops Artist Group , Jason Bishop , Model Agency

Talent INC.

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