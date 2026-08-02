Integrating the Fight: Dave Blaser Secures AFRC 2026 General Jumper Award

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. — In modern military operations, victories are secured not just on the physical battlefield, but within the critical networks and communication pathways that connect decision-makers to tactical forces. It takes a rare combination of technical mastery, operational agility, and leadership to seamlessly integrate these capabilities under pressure.

This year, that exceptional standard has been recognized at the Air Force Reserve Command level. David P. Blaser, from the 914th Communications Squadron, has been named the winner of the prestigious AFRC 2026 General John P. Jumper Excellence in Warfighting Integration Award.

Named in honor of the former Air Force Chief of Staff, this command-level award recognizes individuals who demonstrate sustained superior performance and make significant contributions to the integration of Air Force warfighting and operations support capabilities. Crucially, it honors those whose innovative efforts directly enhance command decision-making processes and shorten the kill chain in military operations.

"I am incredibly proud to see one of our own recognized at the MAJCOM level," said Col. Ryan Mowers, Commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing. "This highly competitive award is a testament to David’s technical expertise and the 914th Communications Squadron’s continued dedication to securing our critical warfighting capabilities."

Despite the magnitude of the recognition, Blaser remained humble about the achievement. "I was aware the squadron put together multiple awards packages... however, it was a surprise to be the nominee representing 4th AF, and an even larger surprise to be the HQ AFRC award winner," Blaser noted. "I feel honored to be selected and recognized by MAJCOM... knowing there are many highly qualified nominees I was competing with truly humbled me when the announcement was released."

Standing in the Gap: Agile Leadership Through Crisis

Blaser’s selection for this honor is underscored by his ability to deliver mission assurance under extraordinary operational strain. Within a critical three-week timespan, the 914 CS lost five vital personnel positions to the Deferred Retirement Program (DRP) and immediate retirements.

Faced with this sudden personnel deficit, Blaser took the helm to manage the installation's Mission Assurance and Base Operational Support requirements. He successfully prioritized daily base operations with the execution of high-priority AFRC cyber projects, ensuring the installation maintained full operational readiness without missing a beat.

Blaser attributes his ability to navigate these challenges directly to the culture of his team and the support of his leadership.

"Communications Squadron leadership embraces professional development and investment in their employees to grow their skills and knowledge," Blaser explained. He credited Lt. Col. Marfell and Capt. Fugate for supporting his pursuit of a Certified Scrum Master certification. "The certification leans on Agile Project Management methods that fosters a self-organizing, collaborative, and high-performing team environment. That certification has been highly impactful to our squadron culture, and how we are postured to engage on 'the large rocks' in support of our mission essential objectives."

Modernizing Infrastructure to Shorten the Kill Chain

To shorten the operational kill chain, commanders require instantaneous, resilient, and secure data pathways. Blaser spearheaded several multi-million-dollar modernization initiatives that transformed the wing's infrastructure into a hardened, high-speed warfighting asset:

Infrastructure Resiliency & IT Refreshes: Blaser executed a massive Network Infrastructure Resiliency Project and a Network IT Equipment Tech Refresh. Together, these complex overhauls saved AFRC a combined $2.9 million while drastically improving data throughput speeds for operators.

Blaser executed a massive Network Infrastructure Resiliency Project and a Network IT Equipment Tech Refresh. Together, these complex overhauls saved AFRC a combined $2.9 million while drastically improving data throughput speeds for operators. VoIP Modernization: By replacing legacy systems with a functional IP-based Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution, Blaser successfully eliminated 1,144 Critical Category 1 network vulnerabilities.

By replacing legacy systems with a functional IP-based Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution, Blaser successfully eliminated 1,144 Critical Category 1 network vulnerabilities. Resolving Long-Term Shortfalls: He guided the establishment of a wired telephone Communications Service Authorization (CSA), resolving a stubborn 14-year-old shortfall.

He guided the establishment of a wired telephone Communications Service Authorization (CSA), resolving a stubborn 14-year-old shortfall. Network Redundancy: He oversaw the installation of a secondary, fail-over Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router (NIPR) circuit, securing a highly resilient dual-pathway unclassified network.

At the same time, Blaser completely overhauled the non-compliant NFARS Spectrum program, updating and re-certifying 43 assigned Frequency Authorizations. He also directed the modernization of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) program, integrating state-of-the-art PRC-163 tactical radios that meet strict National Security Agency (NSA) cryptographic standards, purging $250,000 of excess inventory in the process.

Hardening Cyber Defenses under Active Threat

When asked about the most challenging aspect of his work, Blaser was quick to point to the digital frontline. "Some of the most challenging issues is keeping up with the never-ending work of mitigating cyber vulnerabilities, and continual efforts to harden and secure our network and client devices in support of cyber operational readiness," he said.

Between September and November 2026, amid rapid U.S. cybersecurity posture adjustments, Blaser navigated the 914th through an intense period of active cyber defense. He ensured absolute compliance with 332 short-notice, critical USCYBERCOM Operations Orders (OPORDs) and Tasking Orders (TASKORDs).

Leveraging his Agile training, Blaser established Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment (CORA) Sprint meetings. This collaborative forum allowed key personnel to track vulnerabilities and actively monitor compliance, resulting in a 32% surge in the wing’s cybersecurity compliance score within just 30 days.

Enabling Real-World Mobilization

Beyond his technical achievements, Blaser's stewardship restored the squadron’s financial readiness, resolving an $82,000 backlog of unpaid telecommunications bills and executing $1.18 million in crucial funds to enhance network capabilities.

When real-world mobilization requirements called, his agility proved decisive once again. Blaser rapidly procured and delivered a secure Remote Access & Visualization for Enterprise Network laptop to the 914 ARW commander, providing uninterrupted command-and-control capabilities during a high-profile deployment.

A Legacy of Team Excellence

While this General John P. Jumper Award bears his name, Blaser is quick to redirect the spotlight.

"A personal accomplishment like this could not have happened without a great team of highly supportive and proficient civilian and uniformed IT professionals," Blaser emphasized. "I am most proud of the accomplishments our Communications Squadron team achieves in support of our host and tenant customers. Comm enables our customers to operate and execute. We strive to ensure the availability of communications services to allow our 914th and 107th (Attack Wing) teammates to support their business operations through use of our network and systems."

By rebuilding critical communications programs, securing millions of dollars in command savings, and providing the secure pathways needed for rapid command decisions, Dave Blaser and the 914th Communications Squadron have demonstrated the very essence of warfighting integration. Their work ensures that the 914th Air Refueling Wing remains highly lethal, resilient, and fully prepared to operate and win in any modern multi-domain fight.