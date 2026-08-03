New Insulated Shelter Category for the Heat Dome

Insulated YURTi Shelter for Hot or Cold Weather

Life Cube Inc Introduces Packable Instant Durable Weatherproof Tents

As the end-user of temporary shelters in the most austere conditions, the suite of Life Cube products would have made our logistic support vastly easier, and more capable.” — 30-Year Navy Seal Captain, T.S.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a punishing heat dome persists over 30 U.S. states, affecting more than 100 million Americans this week, Life Cube Inc., a Santa Barbara-based manufacturer of the insulated YURTi shelter, is calling attention to a use case its engineers say has been hiding in plain sight: high performance insulation is a life-saving resource in both dangerously cold climates and blistering heat.

Originally built and marketed as a rapid-deploy, four-season shelter, the YURTI is specifically engineered to keep occupants warm during winter power outages and roadside emergencies, providing a portable refuge from sub-zero cold. However, the same high R-factor and 2-inch insulated walls that trap interior heat also block heat generated by extreme weather, such as the current “heat dome” effect from getting in.

According to Life Cube officials, this is a characteristic which can prove life-saving when extreme heat settles in for extended periods of time or becomes more frequent, and the power grid becomes increasingly unreliable in delivering consistent air conditioning in homes, healthcare facilities, and public buildings.

"The patent-protected insulation of Life Cube’s YURTI shelters are crucial to maintaining comfort of occupants, and, in this instance, ensuring temperature stability,” said Michael Conner, Life Cube CEO and serial inventor. “The two-inch walls of our shelters are unparalleled at preserving interior temperature and resisting the transfer of heat or cold. A shelter engineered to hold warmth against a blizzard is, by definition, also engineered to hold cool against a heat dome. We built a cold-weather survival product. It turns out we also built a cold dome home."

Exclusive High R-Factor Technology

The YURTi is built on Life Cube's patented Inflatable Rigid Panel (IRP™) platform, the same insulated-panel technology repeatedly tested and verified to be military-spec by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center, commonly known as Natick Laboratories, located in Natick, Massachusetts. The round, 9-foot-diameter shelter inflates in minutes, holds its air for weeks, sleeps a family of four, and packs down into a carry bag small enough for a hall closet or a vehicle trunk.

In contrast to standard recreational tents which offer little more than shade, the YURTi's insulated shell is designed to slow heat transfer in either direction, letting a small, efficient cooling source such as a battery-powered fan or portable AC unit, maintain a livable micro-climate using a fraction of the power a whole-house system would require.

This is a crucial distinction directly during heat-dome conditions Mr. Conner points out, especially when rolling blackouts and strained power grids can knock out home air conditioning for hours or days at a time. He says this is precisely the scenario the YURTi's Natick-tested insulation was designed to address, to both buy time while ensuring comfort, safety, and temperature stability.

Applications During Extreme Heat

Life Cube is highlighting two scenarios as the heat dome expands across the country:

• Grid-Failure Cooling Refuge: When air conditioning fails during a blackout, deploying a YURTi indoors or in a shaded outdoor space concentrates limited cooling capacity into a small, insulated volume instead of an entire house, the same "manageable micro-climate" strategy the company built its cold-weather product around, applied to heat.

• Outdoor Worker and Roadside Protection: For anyone working outdoors, camping, or stranded roadside in extreme heat, the YURTi offers an insulated, shaded structure that resists the sun's radiant load far better than open shade alone.

Immediate Availability

The YURTi is available now for purchase by consumers, emergency management agencies, and municipalities, priced at $4,950, alongside Life Cube's square Transformer shelter. Both products are part of a broader IRP™ platform the company says is increasingly relevant as extreme weather, hot and cold alike, strains power infrastructure nationwide.

About Life Cube Inc.

Based in Santa Barbara, California, Life Cube Inc. develops rapidly deployable, insulated shelter and refrigeration technology for military, disaster-response, government, and consumer markets. The company is a federal contractor (CAGE 61YX6) and holds patents on its Inflatable Rigid Panel platform, field-proven through more than 300,000 panels deployed to date.

Media Contact:

Life Cube, Inc.

6200 Hollister Avenue

Santa Barbara, CA 93117

Email: info@lifecubeinc.com

YURTi Setup - Best New Shelter Category

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