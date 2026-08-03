AfriKin Foundation Announces Taste of AfriKin: Miami's African and Caribbean Food Festival for Miami Spice 2026

Taste of AfriKin returns September 6, 2026, at Maison AfriKin in North Miami presented with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau & City of North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Spice 2026 — AfriKin Foundation, Inc. announced Taste of AfriKin, a food festival returning to Maison AfriKin on Labor Day weekend, Sunday, September 6, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is presented as part of Miami Spice season in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and the City of North Miami.The event brings together African and Caribbean fine dining, live music, curated art and community programming. Its signature program, the Jollof Cook-Off, features chefs from across the African continent and its diaspora preparing their versions of jollof rice for judging.THE PROGRAMThe evening will include chef stations representing the food and beverage traditions of 15 nations, along with a live performance lineup, an art exhibition, and a DJ set. The program will conclude with the Jollof Cook-Off, a live culinary competition judged by event attendees.LIVE PERFORMANCESThe Rozz Parker Band (United States) headlines with a genre-spanning live set. Connis Vanterpool (Sint Maarten) opens on saxophone, with Binghi Blaze (Jamaica) on live reggae, Jerilyn Davis (Nigeria) on vocals, and Nadia Sol (Jamaica) on fire dance. Guest DJ and host Fonz (United States) closes the night with Afrobeat, Amapiano, soca and gwo ka.JOLLOF COOK-OFFThe Jollof Cook-Off will feature chefs representing West African and Caribbean culinary traditions, each preparing a version of jollof rice on-site for evaluation by the audience.PARTICIPATING COUNTRIESThe 2026 program lists participating food and beverage traditions from the following countries, in alphabetical order:Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cabo Verde, Eritrea, Ghana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Nigeria, Senegal, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States.EVENT DETAILSTaste of AfriKin is a ticketed event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with programming running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $55, with a VIP experience at $125 and reserved tables of eight at $440. Presale tickets sold out. Day of tickets will be much higher if not sold out prior. Free parking is available on-site, and the event is open to all ages. Tickets are available through Eventbrite . All ticket sales are final.Guests celebrating a birthday on Labor Day weekend are invited to join the celebration and receive a complimentary bottle of champagne with the purchase of a VIP table. Additional programming includes a limbo competition alongside the evening's live performances.Location: Maison AfriKin, 1600 NE 126th Street, Downtown North Miami, FL 33181, situated between Aventura, Miami Shores and Bal Harbour.Sponsorship opportunities for Taste of AfriKin are available. AfriKin Foundation, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) organization, EIN 85-2592611, and inquiries may be directed to info@afrikin.org . Full event details are available at afrikin.org/taste-of-afrikin CONCURRENT EXHIBITIONAfriKin Foundation's exhibition Art and the Beautiful Game: Africa on the World Stage remains on view at Maison AfriKin throughout Taste of AfriKin, featuring Togolese-born artist Bamazi Talle's 48-piece Flying Calabash collection and other artists. Works will be available for purchase during the event.ABOUT AFRIKIN FOUNDATION, INC.AfriKin Foundation, Inc. (EIN: 85-2592611) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit cultural institution based in North Miami, Florida, operating from Maison AfriKin at the Scott Galvin Community Center. The organization was founded by Alfonso D. Brooks and produces the annual AfriKin Art Fair, African Fashion Week Miami, Taste of AfriKin, and a range of international cultural programming. More information is available at afrikin.org. AfriKin is recognized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau as a partner institution across multiple cultural tourism platforms, holds civic proclamations from the City of Miami, the City of Miami Beach and the City of North Miami, and has been covered by the Associated Press, Al Jazeera English, NBC, WPLG Local 10 and Deco Drive.

Taste of AfriKin 2025 Recap | Miami's #1 African Caribbean Food Festival

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.