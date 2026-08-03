Convey911 Launches CAD Connector on ConveyPRIZYM at APCO 2026

ConveyPrizym Convey911 Convey APCO 2026

New feature on the ConveyPRIZYM platform uses AI to transcribe and summarize 911 calls directly into CAD, eliminating manual entry.

Every second a telecommunicator spends typing is a second they're not fully present with the person on the other end of that call.” — — Jeff Bruns, CEO & Founder, Convey911

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BALTIMORE, MD /EINPresswire.com/ — Convey911, a family-owned public safety technology company, today announced its new CAD Connector, a feature now available on the ConveyPRIZYM platform that uses artificial intelligence to transcribe and summarize 911 calls in real time and push that summary directly into a Public Safety Answering Point's (PSAP) CAD system.

The CAD Connector is designed to remove one of the most persistent bottlenecks in emergency communications: the manual copy-paste and re-typing telecommunicators do to move information from a call into CAD. By automating that step, the feature is built to give call-takers more time to stay focused on the caller instead of the keyboard.

"Every second a telecommunicator spends typing is a second they're not fully present with the person on the other end of that call," said Jeff Bruns, CEO & Founder of Convey911. "The CAD Connector is about giving that time back. Our telecommunicators deserve tools that work as fast as they do, not systems that force them to choose between documentation and attention."

How It Works

The CAD Connector listens to the 911 call, generates an AI-driven transcript and summary, and delivers that summary into the CAD record — reducing the need for telecommunicators to manually document call details while the call is still active or immediately after. The feature is built directly into the ConveyPRIZYM platform, giving agencies a single environment for both call handling and CAD integration.

Live at APCO 2026

Convey911 will demonstrate the CAD Connector live at APCO 2026, held August 2–5 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio. PSAP leadership, CAD administrators, IT directors, and command staff attending the conference are invited to see the feature in action at the Convey911 booth.

"APCO is where our industry compares notes on what's actually working in the field," Bruns said. "We want the people who run CAD systems and manage telecommunicator workload to see the CAD Connector firsthand and tell us where it fits into their operation."

Agencies unable to attend APCO can request a private walkthrough of the platform.

About ConveyPRIZYM

The CAD Connector joins ConveyPRIZYM's existing suite of AI-driven tools for emergency communications centers, reflecting Convey911's ongoing investment in reducing administrative burden on telecommunicators so they can stay focused on callers.

Availability

The CAD Connector is available now for evaluation and demonstration. PSAP leadership and CAD administrators can book a platform demo at convey911.com to see how the feature fits their existing CAD environment.

About Convey911

Convey911 is a family-owned public safety technology company based in Baltimore, Maryland, building AI-powered tools that help 911 telecommunicators work faster and more accurately under pressure. Its product portfolio includes Convey911/ConveyPRIZYM and ConveyConnect.ai, spanning multilingual call support, AI transcription and summarization, and CAD integration. Convey911 is led by CEO & Founder Jeff Bruns.

Learn more at convey911.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Rife Convey911 patrick.rife@convey911.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.