41st APS boosts morale, Rising 6 awareness with hangar social

Airmen assigned to the 41st Aerial Port Squadron traded cargo operations for karaoke, dancing, and ice cream during the 41st Rising 6's squadron social event here, Aug. 1, aimed at strengthening morale and increasing awareness of the Rising 6 organization.

Hosted inside the squadron’s hangar bay, the event brought Airmen together to sing, dance, and enjoy sweet treats. The lively atmosphere quickly turned the industrial workspace into a hub of laughter and music, highlighting the close-knit nature of the group as they bonded outside of their normal duty sections.

The Rising 6 is an enlisted professional development organization supporting service members in the ranks of E-1 through E-6 by fostering peer mentorship, networking, and leadership opportunities.

Adding to the event's impact was a strong showing of senior enlisted leaders who attended to support and mentor the younger Airmen.

"We have found within our community that we have different purposes and services that we can provide to each other," said Staff Sgt. Shelby Williams, 41st APS load planning representative and Rising 6 president. "We as the Rising 6 team enjoy getting our teammates together and forming collaboration, team cohesion, and building morale even bigger."

The relaxed setting allowed Airmen to connect in ways not typically possible during a high-tempo duty day.

"Normally, we’re separated by sections and don’t really get to talk because we’re busy with training, appointments, and everything else," said Staff Sgt. Matthew Geis, 41st APS passenger services supervisor. "At these events, we’re able to mingle without the confines of work. I love what Williams is doing with Rising 6. She is very energetic, and most of the events she holds are morale-boosting."

Williams said creating a space for open, horizontal communication is central to the organization’s purpose.

"Sometimes people don't have a person just to go to, or even just to vent to, so this opens communication," Williams said. "That is the biggest part—just forming those relationships with people that you may not even know are in your unit."

Geis highlighted the value of peer-to-peer interaction, particularly for junior Airmen navigating the early stages of their careers.

"It is a safe space to get real, honest answers, and I think that is really beneficial for younger Airmen," Geis said. "It’s 100% better coming from your peer rather than a supervisor. When Airmen talk to each other, it is more real, and it helps them feel more confident in what they’re doing."

In addition to fostering camaraderie, Rising 6 events are designed to encourage professional growth and active unit involvement.

"If you want to be involved in something bigger than what you serve now, get out of your comfort zone," Williams said. "This can advance us to different opportunities, whether it is civilian or military. It is a leadership-focused club."

For Geis, the success of the afternoon came down to genuine connection.

"It feels like something you want to attend, not something you’re forced to attend," Geis said. "You get to see a different side of people outside of work, and the biggest benefit is just being able to connect."

Based on his positive experiences with the organization, Geis said he actively looks to guide and recommend other motivated Airmen to step up and join.

"I would definitely encourage the right people to step into leadership roles with the Rising 6," Geis said. "I encourage people who are energetic and outgoing to apply. If I see that in someone, I will recommend the program and help guide them into it."

Airmen in the ranks of E-1 through E-6 interested in joining the Rising 6 can contact Williams via email at [shelby.williams.14@us.af.mil](mailto:shelby.williams.14@us.af.mil).