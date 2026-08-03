SANBlaze Accelerates AI Storage Validation with PCIe Gen6, OCP 2.6, SPDM 1.4 and i3C

SANBlaze SANBlaze SBExpress-RM6 PCIe NVMe Test System SANBlaze SBExpress-DT5 PCIe NVMe SSD Test System

Visit SANBlaze at Booth #613 to see the latest storage validation and test automation solutions

As AI infrastructure expands, storage validation faces new challenges in interoperability and security. SANBlaze equips customers with the test capabilities to accelerate AI platform development.” — Rick Walsh, Sr. VP SANBlaze

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANBlaze Technology, Inc., the leader in advanced storage validation and test automation, today announced its latest software capabilities supporting next-generation NVMe and PCIe storage validation, including PCIe OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification 2.6, Security Protocol and Data Model ( SPDM ) 1.4, and I3C management interfaces.As hyperscale data centers and enterprise storage platforms continue to evolve with the AI push, storage devices must meet increasingly demanding requirements for performance, interoperability, security, and manageability. SANBlaze's latest software release provides engineers with the tools needed to validate these emerging technologies within a single, comprehensive test environment.Key highlights include:• PCIe Gen6 validation for next-generation NVMe SSDs powering AI and enterprise storage platforms• OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification 2.6 compliance and interoperability testing for next-generation AI data centers• SPDM 1.4 support to validate secure device authentication and establish trusted communication between storage devices and host systems for AI Hyperscalers• I3C vendor-specific command validation for SSD firmware update and device management interfaces."As AI infrastructure continues to expand, storage validation faces new challenges in interoperability, security, and compliance," said Rick Walsh, Sr. Vice President, SANBlaze. "Our latest software release equips customers with the testing capabilities needed to accelerate AI platform development while ensuring secure, reliable, and standards-compliant storage solutions."Visitors to Flash Memory Summit 2026 can experience live demonstrations of SANBlaze's latest validation platform, including advanced NVMe testing, PCIe Gen6 validation, OCP 2.6 with ongoing support for OCP 2.7 compliance testing, SPDM security validation, and I3C management capabilities.Visit SANBlaze at Flash Memory SummitFlash Memory Summit attendees are invited to visit Booth #613 for live demonstrations of next-generation storage validation technologies. Meet with SANBlaze engineers and learn how the company's validation solutions help storage manufacturers reduce development time, improve product quality, and accelerate time-to-market.About SANBlazeSANBlaze Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of intelligent storage test and validation solutions for developers of SSDs, storage systems, servers, and semiconductor technologies. SANBlaze platforms enable automated validation, interoperability testing, compliance testing, and performance characterization for NVMe, PCIe, SAS, SATA, and emerging storage technologies.ContactSANBlaze Technology, Inc.sales@sanblaze.com

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