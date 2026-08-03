Gas to Grid Infrastructure Summit 2026 to Address the Infrastructure Bottleneck Behind AI Power Demand

Gas to Grid Infrastructure Summit

The summit is built around a simple premise: data centers don't run on announcements, they run on gas.

The conversation around AI power demand has moved past whether it's happening and into how the infrastructure actually gets built. That's what this summit is designed to address.” — Symon Rubens, CEO, Energy Conference Network

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI data center development continues to accelerate across North America, industry attention is turning to a less-discussed but critical constraint: gas infrastructure. The 2026 Gas to Grid Infrastructure Summit, taking place September 29-30 in Houston, will bring together utilities, midstream operators, data center developers, OEMs, EPCs, investors and regulators to address how gas supply, pipeline capacity, storage, interconnection and behind-the-meter generation can keep pace with surging electricity demand.Co-organized by Energy Conference Network and ADI Analytics, the summit is built around a simple premise: data centers don't run on announcements, they run on gas. And in many regions, the infrastructure needed to deliver that gas reliably and at the speed AI growth demands does not yet exist. Site selection has effectively become power selection, and time to power is now a competitive differentiator for developers and operators alike.Over two days, the summit will examine how gas supply, power generation, grid planning, storage, transmission and commercial risk allocation can be aligned to meet rising electricity demand without sacrificing reliability, affordability or long-term decarbonization goals. Sessions will cover large-load interconnection requests, generation planning pressures, new commercial models between midstream operators and utilities, and where capital is flowing as investors assess which projects are positioned to clear regulatory and delivery hurdles."This event is about giving the industry a clear-eyed view of where the real constraints are," said Symon Rubens of Energy Conference Network. "The conversation around AI power demand has moved past whether it's happening and into how the infrastructure actually gets built. That's what this summit is designed to address."The Gas to Grid Infrastructure Summit 2026 will convene utilities, midstream companies, data center developers and operators, investors, and technology providers for a senior-level forum focused on real projects, real constraints and real decision-makers.More information, including the agenda speaker lineup and discounted registration , is available at energyconferencenetwork.com/gastogrid26.

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