Savor Announces Back-To-School Personal Chef Services

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Dallas/Fort Worth’s Award-Winning Culinary Services Company Announces Chef-Prepared, Whole-Food Meals For Busy Families

Savor's meals have taken so much pressure off busy weeknights. My kids actually enjoy eating real, wholesome food, and I get back the time and peace of mind I used to spend meal planning and prepping.” — Nicole G., a Savor client

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight dining across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, announces their chef-prepared, whole-food meals built around busy schedules just in time for Back-To-School The custom and organic meals are meant to help busy families, catering to their tastes, and dietary needs and replacing the daily chore of planning, shopping, cooking, and cleanup.“Between early mornings, after-school hunger, and the rush to practice, feeding your family well is a full-time job, especially with a food allergy or nutrition goal in the mix,” says Savor’s Founder/Owner, Chef Deb Oxman. “No more morning struggles to get something wholesome on the table. No more hungry athletes raiding the pantry for real protein after school. That’s exactly what we take off your plate.”Savor was founded on the principle that food is medicine. They honor this by sourcing only the best ingredients—from grass-fed meats and sustainably caught seafood to organic, local produce.“Growing children deserve real nourishment,” explains Chef Deb Oxman. “Our culinary medicine approach builds on clinical nutrition principles and whole-food, anti-inflammatory ingredients like no seed oils, supporting steady energy, balanced blood sugar, and healthy digestion for the whole family.”Every menu is customized to a family’s tastes and preferences, allergies, and their week including: Busy mornings: Blood-sugar-steady breakfasts for lasting energy and focus, no sugar crash, no early-morning cooking; After-school hunger: Chef-prepared, anti-inflammatory snacks that nourish and support digestion, ready when the backpacks hit the floor; On-the-go schedules: Car-friendly food made with whole-food ingredients and no seed oils, fueling the stretch between pickup and practice; Student athletes: Nutrient-dense, clinically informed fuel for performance, stamina, and recovery, not vending-machine leftovers; Lunchboxes and mini-fridges: Fresh cold options with organic produce and grass-fed proteins that support steady energy and immune resilience, no microwave needed; Busy weeknights: Nourishing dinners rooted in clinical nutrition, ready when practice runs late and homework runs long; and Food allergies and sensitivities: Gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-aware, and beyond, built around blood sugar stabilization and digestive support, without sacrificing flavor.“Between volleyball practices, tournaments, and homework, I barely have time to think about dinner—let alone make sure it’s actually healthy,” says Nicole G., a Savor client. “Savor has been a lifesaver. The whole food snacks mean I can grab something nutritious for the car ride to practice. Their meals have taken so much pressure off busy weeknights. My kids actually enjoy eating real, wholesome food, and I get back the time and peace of mind I used to spend meal planning and prepping.”Savor’s custom meals are delivered across Southlake, Colleyville, Fort Worth, and Dallas. Those who begin their back-to-school service by August 21, will receive three complimentary after-school snacks with their first four deliveries. For more information, please visit: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com/back-to-school/ ###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

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