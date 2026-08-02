Central Florida Holds 1,306 Active Price Reductions With 53.37% Past 60 Days on Market

Price Cut In Central Florida 8-2 Brenden Rendo, Realtor NextHome Neighborhood Realty Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale

Across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties the total pool moved 7 listings in seven days,the share sitting past 60 days on market climbed 3.02 points.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active price-reduced inventory across Central Florida's Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties stands at 1,306 listings this week, according to a four-county analysis of Stellar MLS data by The Homes In Orlando Team. Of those, 697 listings, or 53.37% of the pool, have been on the market more than 60 days, the leverage tier where sellers most often negotiate concessions, credits, and terms rather than list price.

The average reduction across the four counties is 3.13% off the original list price, weighted by county volume. The full report, including the county table, the methodology behind these figures, and a citation reference, is published and updated weekly at https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/central-florida-housing-market/#weekly-price-reductions

The structural finding of the week is that the headline total did almost nothing while the composition underneath it changed materially. The pool grew by 7 listings, from 1,299 to 1,306, a 0.54% move. Over the same seven days the count of listings past 60 days on market rose by 43, from 654 to 697, and the stale share climbed from 50.35% to 53.37%. Every one of the four counties saw its stale share increase. A flat total is not a flat market when the inventory inside it is aging.

County-level movement was likewise hidden by the flat total. Lake County added 29 reductions, the largest weekly gain in the report, while Volusia shed 13 and Seminole shed 11. Orange, the largest pool, moved 2. The four counties netted to plus 7 by offsetting each other, not by holding still.

Four-County Snapshot (Week of August 2, 2026)

County Active Reductions Week-over-Week Avg. Reduction Share Past 60 Days

Orange 547 +2 3.16% 52.50%

Seminole 192 -11 3.03% 48.40%

Volusia 263 -13 3.20% 55.50%

Lake 304 +29 3.10% 56.20%

Central Florida 1,306 +7 3.13% 53.37%

Lake County posted the report's largest weekly gain at 29 additional reductions, reaching 304, and now carries the highest stale share of the four counties at 56.20%, up from 52.70% a week ago. Clermont leads the county on volume at 72 reductions, a 2.78% average cut, an 80-day average on market, and a $535,548 average list price. Leesburg is the more negotiable pool at 47 reductions, a 3.34% average cut, a 110-day average on market, and a $320,764 average list price, the lowest entry point among the county's high-volume cities.

Volusia County carries the deepest cuts in the report at a 3.20% average reduction across 263 active listings, with 55.50% of that pool past 60 days on market, up from 51.40%. New Smyrna Beach leads the county on both volume and market time at 46 reductions, a 3.64% average cut, a $602,111 average list price, and a 144-day average on market, the longest of any high-volume city in the four-county report. Daytona Beach pairs a 3.93% average cut with a $332,821 average list price across 36 reductions, the deepest coastal reduction at the most accessible coastal price point.

Orange County remains the largest pool in the report at 547 active reductions, up 2 for the week, at a 3.16% average cut and a 52.50% share past 60 days. Orlando proper accounts for 357 of those listings, the largest single-city pool in the report, at a 97-day average on market and a $511,867 average list price. Winter Park carries the county's deepest cut among its established cities at 3.97% across 20 reductions, with a 129-day average on market.

Seminole County shed 11 reductions to reach 192 and holds the freshest mix of the four counties with 48.40% of its pool past 60 days, the sole county under 50.00%. Sanford leads the county at 42 reductions along the SunRail corridor, a 4.09% average cut, a 73-day average on market, and a $385,818 average list price. Altamonte Springs pairs a 3.82% average cut with the county's lowest average list price at $257,485 across 28 reductions, at a 118-day average on market.

"The total moved 7 listings and that is the least interesting number in this report," said Brenden Rendo, Realtor with The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty. "What actually happened is that 43 more listings crossed 60 days on market, every county's stale share went up, and Lake added 29 while Volusia and Seminole lost 24 between them. If a buyer looked only at the headline they would conclude nothing changed. The pool is aging underneath a flat number, and aging inventory is where credits and buydowns get negotiated. Let the data lead."

For buyers, 697 listings across the four counties have crossed the 60-day threshold at a 3.13% average reduction, the tier where closing cost credits, repair credits, and rate buydowns get negotiated. Lake and Volusia carry the highest stale shares at 56.20% and 55.50%, so the widest negotiating room sits there. New Smyrna Beach at a 144-day average and Leesburg at a 110-day average are the most negotiable high-volume pools in the report.

For sellers, Seminole County holds the tightest stale share at 48.40% and is the only county in the report under 50.00%, so sellers priced to the market face the least competition from aged listings there. In Lake County, where 56.20% of the pool is past 60 days and the county added 29 reductions this week, a competitively priced, move-in-ready listing stands out against a growing and aging field.

For investors, Volusia County's 3.20% average cut is the deepest in the report, and Daytona Beach pairs a 3.93% average reduction with a $332,821 average list price, the lowest-entry coastal tier in the four-county footprint. Leesburg's $320,764 average list price at a 3.34% cut and a 110-day average marks the most negotiable inland pool.

Data access:

• Full report, methodology, and citation reference: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/central-florida-housing-market/#weekly-price-reductions

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

• Full site: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty publishes weekly data-driven analyses of Central Florida residential real estate covering Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, drawing on Stellar MLS data and 30 years of experience across mortgage lending, hard money, fix-and-flip investing, and full-service brokerage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.