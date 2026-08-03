Global ERG Network Announces 2026 GEN IMPACT Award Winners—Honoring Employee Groups & Councils Driving Business Results

The GEN IMPACT Awards recognize outstanding impacts from ERGs, Councils, and Executive Sponsors. The Global ERG Network logo reflects the people who power employee groups.

The Global ERG Network® recognizes Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Councils, and Executive Sponsors making meaningful impacts and organizational outcomes.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global ERG Network(GEN) is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 GEN IMPACT Awards , recognizing Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Councils, and Executive Sponsors that are making meaningful impacts and delivering measurable organizational outcomes across industries.Selected from hundreds of submissions, this year's honorees were evaluated on their ability to Innovate, Measure, Progress, Activate, Collaborate, and Transform (IMPACT)—reflecting the strategic contributions ERGs and Councils make for individuals, organizations, and communities, such as deepening cultural resilience, strengthening retention, and building talent pipelines."When employee groups are genuinely wired into the heart of a business, incredible things happen," said Monica Brunache, Executive Officer of Organizational and Employee Strategy at Tapestry Partner Solutions, which powers GEN. "This year’s winners are growing future leaders, spotting what their people actually need, and keeping everyone grounded through tough times. The GEN IMPACT Awards are all about celebrating that real-world impact and the hard work behind it.""It’s inspiring to see companies back their people with real resources, leadership support, and a seat at the strategy table," added Anna Ettin, Executive Officer of Innovation and Generational Transformation. "This year’s award recipients show us exactly what’s possible when you make that kind of commitment."Award recipients will be celebrated at the 2026 GEN Conference in Charlotte, NC from November 10 - 11, 2026. The conference, Human API: Connecting ERGs and Councils to the Corporate OS, brings together a global audience of ERG, HR, and business leaders to focus on integrating the impacts of trust-dense employee groups with how their organizations operate. Sessions provide strategic insights while prioritizing action and sustainable practices for attendees from across industries.Alongside award announcements, applications open this week for the GENC Access Fellowship, a new program bringing ERG and Inclusion Council leaders from small nonprofits to the GEN Annual Conference. As the cost of leadership development is a genuine barrier in many organizations, GEN will select a cohort of leaders each year to attend the conference and gain access to the GEN Co//Lab, GEN's resource and learning hub. Applications for the 2026 cohort are open through mid-September; fellows will be notified in early October.The November awards gala will include the rankings for Top 3 ERGs & Councils in five impact categories, Top 10 Enterprise-Wide ERGs & Councils reflecting broad organizational impacts, and recognition of the Executive Sponsors of the Year. The full list of 2026 GEN IMPACT Award winners in alphabetical order is available on the GEN website

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