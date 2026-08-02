From Basement Startup to 30-Truck Fleet: DN Van Lines Grows With MetroWest Hub

Framingham-based DN Van Lines marks major fleet and volume milestones as MetroWest’s logistics and residential center rapidly expands.

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DN Van Lines, a Framingham-founded moving and storage company that began in a residential basement, has expanded to a 30-truck fleet serving thousands of residential, commercial and government customers across MetroWest and the broader New England region.Launched in the early 2000s with a single truck and a small crew, DN Van Lines grew in parallel with Framingham’s transformation into one of MetroWest’s busiest transportation and logistics hubs. The company now operates a modern fleet, multiple crews on the road daily and secure warehouse facilities designed to support short- and long-term storage needs.Framingham’s central location along major corridors has positioned it as a strategic base for local and interstate relocations. As a result, local households and businesses searching for movers Framingham MA have increasingly turned to DN Van Lines for door-to-door moving, packing and storage services. The company reports year-over-year growth in moves originating in and around Framingham, including apartment transitions, single-family home relocations and office moves.Over time, expanding demand from beyond MetroWest prompted DN Van Lines to build operations that reach across the Commonwealth. Today, customers seeking full-service movers Massachusetts can access solutions that range from local in-town moves to complex, multi-stop and interstate relocations coordinated from the company’s Framingham-area base. The fleet expansion to approximately 30 trucks has allowed the organization to handle simultaneous projects while maintaining scheduling flexibility during peak moving seasons.Framingham’s growth as a regional hub has also intensified the need for reliable, professional moving options close to where people live and work. DN Van Lines has invested in training, dispatch technology and customer service systems to meet those expectations for customers searching online for movers near framingham ma . In addition to traditional residential moving, the company handles commercial, military and specialty-item relocations and offers storage services for customers navigating timing gaps between move-out and move-in dates.From its origins in a basement to its current scale, DN Van Lines’ trajectory reflects both the company’s operational expansion and the broader evolution of Framingham as a key MetroWest hub. Leadership reports ongoing investment in equipment, facilities and staff as demand for professional, licensed movers continues to rise across the region.About DN Van Lines: DN Van Lines is a professional moving and storage company based in Framingham, Massachusetts. Founded as a small local operation, the company has grown into a multi-truck fleet serving residential, commercial and government customers throughout MetroWest, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and beyond. DN Van Lines provides a full range of moving services, including local and long-distance relocations, packing, loading, unloading and secure short- and long-term storage. With a focus on reliability, careful handling of customer property and efficient logistics, DN Van Lines supports moves of all sizes, from apartments and single-family homes to offices and specialized projects.

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