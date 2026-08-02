National Make-A-Will Month: Leave a Legacy of Hope for Children Through Planned Giving With Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Siblings share a laugh on their new SHP-built bunk beds. Every bed delivered by Sleep in Heavenly Peace gives a child a safe, comfortable place to sleep — and planned gifts help ensure that impact continues for generations of children to come. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a national volunteer organization dedicated to ensuring NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!

A record 86,650 beds delivered in 2025 shows the scale of SHP’s impact and how long-term giving can help reach more children still waiting for beds

We make every dollar count so more beds can be built, delivered, and placed in homes where they’re needed.” — Jordan Allen, CEO and Executive Director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This National Make-A-Will Month, Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, is encouraging people to consider how planned giving can create a legacy of hope. By including SHP in a will or other long-term giving plan, donors can help ensure more children have a safe, comfortable place to sleep.Since its founding in 2012, SHP has built over 400,000 beds for children who might otherwise sleep on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements. Its mission now reaches communities across the country through a network of more than 400 active chapters, all working toward the same goal: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!“We’ve seen how quickly one bed can change a child’s day-to-day life, but with more than 100,000 children on the waitlist right now, there are still so many families waiting for beds,” said Jordan Allen, CEO and Executive Director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “Planned giving can give our chapters the resources to support more of those families and keep putting beds in homes, not just today but years from now.”SHP can be included in a will or living trust through a bequest or named as a beneficiary of certain retirement or bank accounts or life insurance policies. Other charitable giving options include stock gifts, IRA charitable rollovers, and donor-advised funds (DAFs).For those creating or updating a will, SHP also partners with FreeWill, an online resource for writing a will at no cost, with the option to include a charitable bequest.SHP has a strong record of directing resources to its mission. In 2025, 95.1% of expenses supported program services. For every $1 donated, SHP chapters generated $1.28 in mission value. More than 166,000 volunteers contributed 558,135 hours during the year, with that volunteer support, partnerships, and operational efficiency helping donor dollars go further.SHP holds Charity Navigator’s highest possible four-star rating and the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, both independent benchmarks of nonprofit accountability and transparency.“Every gift entrusted to Sleep in Heavenly Peace has a purpose,” Allen said. “We make every dollar count so more beds can be built, delivered, and placed in homes where they’re needed.”Those who make SHP part of their estate plans are recognized as members of the Lifetime Legacy Society for their commitment to helping end child bedlessness.To learn more about planned giving opportunities, visit shpbeds.org/planned-giving , or contact Mark Conner at mark.conner@shpbeds.org.

From Build to Delivery

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