Insero Advisors Named Rochester’s Best Accounting Firm for Fourth Consecutive Year

Rochester Business Journal readers once again recognize Insero as the region’s top accounting firm in the 2026 Reader Rankings.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insero Advisors has been named the #1 Best Accounting Firm in the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record's 2026 Reader Rankings Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year the firm has earned the top distinction. The annual awards recognize organizations across the Greater Rochester region based on votes from clients, business partners, and community members.The Reader Rankings celebrate businesses and organizations across a wide range of industries. Winners are selected through a public voting process that reflects the experiences and perspectives of the local business community. This year's awards generated more than 14,000 nominations and nearly 34,000 votes.Earning the top ranking for a fourth consecutive year underscores Insero's commitment to delivering exceptional client service and helping organizations navigate complex business challenges through audit, tax, accounting, and strategic advisory services.The award also recognizes the contributions of Insero team members, whose commitment to collaboration and continuous improvement has helped shape the firm’s workplace culture and long-standing client relationships. The firm has continued to invest in building a people-first organization while supporting middle-market businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other clients across New York and neighboring states.About Insero AdvisorsInsero Advisors is an accounting and advisory firm that supports businesses, nonprofits, and organizations with complex financial, regulatory, and operational needs. The firm provides a wide range of services, including audit and advisory services, tax planning and compliance, specialty tax services , corporate strategy, outsourced solutions, and transaction advisory. These services help organizations strengthen financial reporting, maintain regulatory compliance, and make informed strategic decisions.Insero has also earned national recognition for its workplace culture. The firm has been named a Best Accounting Firm to Work For since 2012 and is consistently ranked as one of the Best Companies to Work For in New York.

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