Global brands back benefits of highly-trained assistance dogs

Two assistance dogs trained by ADI accredited member Canine Companions wait to board an international flight. © ADI/Canine Companions An assistance dog trained by ADI accredited member Dogs for Good disembarks a train with its handler. © ADI/Dogs for Good Autonomous ride-hailing operator Waymo welcomes ADI-certified assistance dogs © ADI/Waymo

International airlines, rain operators and ride share companies say well-trained and well-behaved assistance dogs are key to access for disabled people.

More and more, the travel and transport industry recognises the value of ADI standards.” — David Locklin, Executive Director, Assistance Dogs International

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the biggest names in global travel and transport are backing a new campaign promoting high training and welfare standards for assistance dogs. The #BetterTogether campaign from Assistance Dogs International (ADI) highlights the benefits of well-trained assistance dogs for both service providers and customers.

The #BetterTogether campaign, which runs during International Assistance Dog Week (IADW) 2-8 August, features disabled people enjoying greater independence and access to air, rail and ground transport when partnered with an ADI-certified assistance dog. Airlines including Qantas, Etihad and easyJet, autonomous ride-hailing operator Waymo, and international rail service Eurostar have all backed the need for high training, behaviour and welfare standards when travelling with an assistance dog. The Heathrow Animal Reception Centre — which handles 22,000 dogs and cats every year at one of the world’s busiest airports — is also supporting the campaign.

“Airlines, ride-shares and train operators can be confident welcoming ADI-certified assistance dog teams because they are trained to the highest standards, developed over 40 years,” says ADI Executive Director David Locklin. “More and more, the travel and transport industry recognises the value of ADI standards, which ensure the safety and welfare of the assistance dog team and everyone else on board.”

ADI standards are based on an industry-leading welfare and ethical framework covering a dog’s breeding, training, working lives and retirement. Well-trained, well-behaved and well cared-for assistance dog teams are increasingly able to access planes, trains, buses and taxis, as well as cafes, restaurants, health care facilities and other public spaces. ADI-certified assistance dogs also benefit from tamper-proof ADI Digital ID to prove they are genuine.

In addition to accrediting assistance dog training organisation on five continents, ADI lobbies through its #Paws4Access campaign for inclusive access to transport, hospitality and leisure activities for tens of thousands of assistance dog teams worldwide. “I am extremely grateful to our businesses and service providers who go the extra mile to help assistance dogs teams enjoy the same experience as other customers,” says Locklin. “Sadly, there are many countries and many businesses which do not share these values. We will continue to hold service providers to account, promote public accessibility and challenge discrimination wherever we find it.”

QUOTES

EasyJet

“easyJet is committed to making air travel easier and accessible to all, and we welcome ADI accredited assistance dogs on board free of charge. With their commitment to high standards of training, knowing that a dog has been trained by an ADI-accredited organisation not only provides the support our customers need when they fly with us, but ensures the safety and wellbeing of all on board.”

Etihad Airways

“At Etihad, we are committed to enabling safe, seamless and inclusive travel for all our guests. We proudly welcome ADI-certified assistance dog teams, ensuring they can travel with dignity and confidence across our growing global network. We believe accessibility is a shared responsibility. By welcoming ADI-certified assistance dogs on board at no additional cost, Etihad continues to remove barriers to travel and champion greater inclusion for guests who rely on these essential companions.”

Eurostar

“At Eurostar, we believe that everyone should feel safe, secure and supported. We want to make sure all our travellers have the assistance they need. As part of this commitment, we welcome ADI trained assistance dogs onboard our trains free of charge and ensure they have a booked space next to their owner.”

Heathrow Animal Reception Centre

“We see every day how the right training makes a difference when assistance dogs arrive after a flight. With more travelling through Heathrow than ever, consistent standards are vital to ensuring passengers have a smooth and straightforward arrival. As ADI celebrates this milestone year, we look forward to building on that progress together.”

Qantas

"At Qantas, we're proud to partner with Assistance Dogs Australia and continue to welcome ADI-accredited assistance dog teams on board, as we make travel more accessible for our customers.”

Waymo

"At Waymo, we believe accessible transportation is about more than getting from one place to another — it's about creating opportunities to live more independently. For people who travel with assistance dogs, Waymo provides a reliable transportation option that helps remove barriers to everyday travel and unlocks greater access to work, healthcare, education, and the people and places that matter most."

Notes for editors

International Assistance Dog Week 2-8 August 2026 is organised by Assistance Dogs International (ADI), the world’s leading standards-setter and accreditation body for training assistance dogs. As a worldwide coalition of more than 200 non-profit member and candidate organisations spread across five continents, ADI is the world’s most diverse and inclusive assistance dog certification and standard-setting body.

For more information, or to arrange interviews, please contact Martin Atkin, Communications Consultant. To find and contact your nearest ADI member, please click here.

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